Fitch: Negative-Yielding Sovereign Debt Grew to $10.4 Trn in May

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) Unconventional monetary policies, regulatory risk mitigation by banks and a flight to safety in global financial markets have all contributed to the ongoing rise in the amount of sovereign debt trading with a negative yield, according to Fitch Ratings. The total amount of fixed-rate sovereign debt trading at negative yields grew modestly to $10.4 trillion ($7.3 trillion long term and $3.1 trillion short term) as of May 31, up 5% from the $9.9 trillion that Fitch calculated as of April 25. There were no major shifts in the distribution of debt among the 14 countries with negative-yielding debt, with Japan still by far the largest source. Modest declines in Japanese, Italian, German and French sovereign yields during the month drove the $0.5 trillion increase in the total stock of negative-yielding debt. Higher amounts of Japanese and Italian sovereign securities with sub-zero yields were the biggest contributors to the monthly changes. Yields on some Italian securities with maturities between 1.5 and 3 years flipped to negative from positive, and long-dated Japanese securities have gone further into negative territory since April 25. Core Eurozone yields were driven lower as weak inflation and manufacturing data, as well as the expansion of the ECB's bond-buying program, continued to fuel demand for Eurozone sovereign debt. Daily volatility in sovereign bond yields and prices can move the total amount of negative-yielding debt up and down, depending on the measurement date. Even relatively small shifts in countries' yields can move some debt securities either into or out of negative-yielding territory on any given day. For additional detail on the profile of negative-yielding sovereign securities worldwide, see Fitch's special report "Negative Yielding Sovereign Debt," dated May 4, 2016 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Robert Grossman Head of Macro Credit Macro Credit Research +1 212 908-0535 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Bill Warlick Senior Analyst Macro Credit Research +1 312 368-3141 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL Jonathan Boise Associate Director Macro Credit Research +1 212 908-0622 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Negative Yielding Sovereign Debt (Investors' Cash Flow Squeezed) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.