Fitch: More Australian Auto ABS Losses Expected as Arrears Hit Highs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS Index - Australia: The Dinkum ABS Index - 1Q16 here SYDNEY, June 13 (Fitch) Australian prime auto asset-backed securities (ABS) losses and arrears deteriorated over 1Q16, with the annualised net-loss rate increasing 13bp quarter on quarter to 0.54% in March 2016, according to Fitch Ratings' latest Dinkum ABS Index. Fitch expects rising delinquencies to translate into higher net losses in 2Q16 and 3Q16. Despite this, losses remain low and current ratings can withstand multiples of current loss levels. Seasonality was the key driver of increased arrears and losses, with 30+ days arrears at a record high of 1.46%, amid historic low wage growth. The 29bp increase is the highest quarterly increase since the start of the Fitch Dinkum ABS Index in 2010 and above the five-year historical average of 17bp. Fitch believes lower-than-historical-average wage growth will be a major threat to borrower performance. However, other economic fundamentals remain strong, with stable consumer sentiment and declining inflation and unemployment rates. The current and historical Dinkum ABS Index data is available in Excel form through the full report entitled, 'Auto ABS Index - Australia: The Dinkum Index - 1Q16', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Hai Duong Le Associate Director +612 8256 0358 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia James Zanesi Director +612 8256 0306 Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director, Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance +612 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.