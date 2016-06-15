Fitch: Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2016-1 AG's Notes Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2016-1 AG's notes final ratings as follows: CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2021: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2021: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2021: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The notes issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2016-1 AG are the fifth issuance from the trust, which is collateralised by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated by Swisscard AECS GmbH using the American Express, MasterCard and Visa networks. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the existing tranches issued by Swiss Credit Card No.3 Ltd and Swiss Credit Card No.4 Ltd as follows: Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2020: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2020: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-2 AG CHF190.0 Class A notes, due June 2022: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF6.0 Class B notes, due June 2022: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable CHF4.0 Class C notes, due June 2022: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Asset Performance A large share of the trust consists of either cards that require full monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire outstanding balance monthly. This has a positive impact on transaction performance. Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5% - significantly lower than the base cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. We set steady-state monthly payment rate and yield assumptions at 60% and 13%. Originator and Servicer Links Due to the nature of the underlying assets, performance is closely linked to the originator/servicer and will be influenced by monitoring and risk-management procedures. Fitch considers Swisscard's policies and procedures to be in line with industry standards and adequate to support the transaction's performance. Commingling Risk Compared with UK trusts, there is high commingling risk due to high payment rates and the need for customer involvement to re-direct monthly payments. This is only partially mitigated by documented notification mechanisms. In our view, up to five days of average collections can be commingled in originator accounts before the cardholders are notified to pay directly to the trust. The agency views the high minimum seller share 11.1% as adequate to cover this risk. Deposit Set-off Risk Removed Swisscard and Credit Suisse were co-originators of the securitised receivables until mid-2015. In June 2015, the entire origination, including the ownership of previously originated assets, was transferred to Swisscard. As Swisscard is not a deposit-taking entity, there is no longer any risk of deposit-related set-off. Stable Asset Outlook Fitch's outlook for the Swiss economy is stable, with unemployment expected to remain below 4% - the lowest among European peer countries - with a slight up-tick from its current level; negative interest rates are expected to persist over the next two years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs (Class A/ Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AAsf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BBB-sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A/ Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'AA-sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A/ Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce Yield by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce Yield by 25%: 'AA+sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBB-sf' Reduce Yield by 35%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BB+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs and reduced MPR (Class A/Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 15% and reduce MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 25%: 'AA-sf' / 'Asf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 35%: 'A+sf' / 'BBB+sf'/ 'BB+sf' DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information at closing of the first issuance in 2012, which indicated no adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. - Origination volumes (billed business) distinguished between revolving and transacting business from January 2004 - March 2016 - Delinquency data for the revolving and transacting business by volume broken down by 30 day delinquency buckets from January 2004 - March 2016 - Charge-offs for the revolving and transacting business by volume from January 2004 - March 2016 - Recovery data of revolving and transacting business by volume from January 2004 - March 2016 - Number of accounts under management in the revolving and transacting business from January 2004 - March 2016 - Delinquency data by number of accounts delinquent - Turnover in 2013, 2014 and 2015 broken down by card type - Origination volumes by account origination date - Stratification tables including outstanding balance and limits, age and term of relationship, and product split (by type of card) as of March 2016 - Usage statistics from January 2008 - March 2016 split by the revolving and transacting business - Total revenues broken down into interchange, card fee, conversion, ATM/cash fee, and interest revenues from January 2005 - March 2016 REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the presale report, available at www.fitchratings.com. In addition, please refer to the special report "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions" dated 2 March 2016 available on the Fitch website. Contacts: Primary Analyst Omer Onal Associate Director +44 20 3530 1570 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Thomas Krug, CAIA Associate Director +49 69 768076 252 Committee Chairperson Markus Papenroth, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1707 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Swiss Credit Card Issuance - 2016-1 AG here Applicable Criteria Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016) here Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance (pub. 17 Dec 2015) here Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Jun 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015) here Related Research Swiss Credit Card Issuance - 2016-1 AG - Appendix here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006081 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.