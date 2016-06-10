Fitch Affirms Cote d'Ivoire at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cote d'Ivoire's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'B+' rating reflects the following key rating drivers: The ratings are in the 'B' rating category due to weak structural features. GDP per capita, human development indicators and financial development indicators are significantly below 'B' medians, illustrating weak debt tolerance. Past debt defaults also weigh on the ratings. Political risk has receded over the past four years, as reflected in a smooth presidential election in late 2015. However, Cote d'Ivoire ranks below peers on governance indicators, even after several years of steady improvement. Fitch expects that the legislative elections due in 2H16 will be a test for political stability, but will not derail the ongoing political normalisation. Cote d'Ivoire's economy has outperformed peers since the end of 2011's post-election crisis. Real GDP growth has exceeded 8.5% over the past four years amid stable and moderate inflation (1.2% in 2015), a better performance than most 'B' peers. Despite a gradual erosion of the catch up effect and the exposure of the economy to weather shocks (which will likely drive a deceleration in the 2016 growth rate), Fitch expects rising private and public investment to keep medium term growth potential high. The recent announcement of large new commitments by official creditors underpins the credibility of the government's public investment programme over the 2016-2020 national development plan. Cote d'Ivoire's fiscal performance is considered neutral to the rating, with a budget deficit of 2.9% of GDP and public debt at 41.3% of GDP at end-2015 (excluding bilateral debt owed to France under the Contrat de Desendettement et de Developpement accounting for 6.8% of GDP at end-2015), below the 'B' median of 53%. Fitch expects the budget deficit to remain around 3.0%-3.5% of GDP over the forecast horizon, reflecting moderate rises in revenues, spending rigidities and gradually increasing public investment. Together with dynamic nominal GDP growth, this should very gradually reduce public debt to below 40% of GDP by 2018. Public finance management, a longstanding weakness in Cote d'Ivoire, has improved in recent years. The clearing of supplier arrears has reduced the magnitude of potential contingent liabilities, but some state-owned companies, including in the banking and energy sector, could require budget support in coming years. Cote d'Ivoire outperforms peers on a number of external finance indicators, but export revenues are heavily dependent on agricultural commodities (cocoa exports accounted for 45% of goods exports in 2015), although the diversity of commodities exported mitigates this risk partly. With cocoa prices reaching a record high in 2015, the trade surplus remained resilient despite heavy capital goods imports, resulting in a small current account surplus. We expect the current account to record small deficits over the forecast horizon, gradually eroding Cote d'Ivoire's estimated net creditor position. Cote d'Ivoire's membership in the CFA franc zone strengthens its external financing flexibility, as the country can access FX reserves pooled at the regional central bank, and can benefit from an unlimited credit line from the French Treasury to support the convertibility of the CFA franc. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cote d'Ivoire a score equivalent to a rating of 'B-' on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macroeconomic Performance: +1 notch, to reflect a combination of high medium-term growth potential driven by rising investment and a diversified agricultural and mining base, and lower macroeconomic volatility, particularly for inflation and the real effective exchange rate. - Structural Features: +1 notch, to reflect the changed political environment from that which led to the 2011 debt default. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside and downside risks to the rating are broadly balanced. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Renewed political instability or security incidents jeopardising macroeconomic prospects or the state's ability to honour its commitments. - A material decline in growth prospects. - A sharp deterioration in public debt dynamics. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - Over the medium term, an improvement in development and governance indicators, indicating better debt tolerance. - A significant improvement in public debt dynamics beyond our current projections. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will continue to support macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA Franc with the euro will remain unchanged. Fitch assumes that world economy will grow by 2.5% in 2016 and 2.9% in 2017, supporting demand for Cote d'Ivoire's exports. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marina Stefani Associate Director +44 20 3530 1809 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005928 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.