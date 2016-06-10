Fitch Rates Indonesia's Woori Saudara 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Bank Woori Saudara Indonesia 1906, Tbk (BWS) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings on BWS are based on Fitch's assessment of a high propensity of support, should it be needed, from its Korean-based parent, Woori Bank (A-/Stable). Fitch assesses BWS as strategically important to the Korean bank given the parent owns 74.0% of the subsidiary, name association between the two, technical assistance from the parent in risk management, liquidity assistance to the subsidiary and appointment of key Woori Bank personnel to BWS's management board. BWS is important to its parent's goal of developing business growth in emerging Asian countries, particularly Indonesia. Nevertheless, reputational risk would probably be containable for Woori Bank if BWS were to default given its small relative size. BWS mainly operates in the consumer and corporate segments. Consumer loans are primarily extended to pensioners with corporate loans mainly advanced to Korean companies in Indonesia, a niche market. Our assessment reflects the expectation that BWS will expand its domestic businesses and step up lending to the local corporate and commercial segments in the short to medium term to reduce its reliance on Korean corporate and pension lending. Fitch expects the bank to rely on loans from its majority shareholder to support funding, though to a lesser degree than peers. The bank's capital position is satisfactory, but this is mainly underpinned by capital support from its parent as its internal capital generation is weak. BWS maintained satisfactory asset quality in 1Q16, even though it expanded its loan book aggressively in the past few years. BWS's profitability was modest in 1Q16 and Fitch believes that profitability pressure is likely to continue amid heightened competition in the pension loans segment. BWS's 91.4% loan to deposit ratio (LDR) was slightly higher than the industry average of 89.6% at end-1Q16, but it compares favourably against other foreign-owned corporate banks operating in Indonesia, which typically have LDR well in excess of 100%, due to those banks' limited distribution networks. RATING SENSITIVITIES A multi-notch downgrade of the parent's rating could have an impact on the bank's rating. In addition, a significant perceived weakening of Woori Bank's propensity to support its subsidiary including, but not limited to, a significant dilution in ownership, could exert downward pressure on BWS's National Ratings. There is no ratings upside as the ratings are already at the top of the scale. Contacts: Primary Analyst Gary Hanniffy, CFA Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6808 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.