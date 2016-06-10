Fitch Affirms the United Kingdom at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on the UK's senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The UK's ratings benefit from a high-income, diversified and flexible economy. The credible macroeconomic policy framework and sterling's international reserve currency status further support the ratings. A referendum on continued membership of the European Union (EU) will be held on 23 June. Fitch believes that a vote to leave the EU would be a moderate credit negative for the UK, affecting its medium-term growth and investment prospects, its external position, and potentially the future of Scotland within it. In the event of a 'Leave' vote, and as we have guided previously, we would review the UK's ratings shortly after the referendum result. Our base case is that the UK remains in the EU, and our projections reflects this key assumption. The British economy grew by 2.3% in 2015, with consumer and capital spending the main drivers of growth. Net trade provided a drag on growth, as imports outpaced exports. The first few months of this year saw a slowdown in economic activity. In 1Q16 real GDP rose by 0.4% on a quarterly basis - down from 0.6% in 4Q15 - with business investment falling for the second consecutive quarter, while consumer spending remained strong. The combination of weak capital spending and softer business survey and confidence data over the past few months suggests that uncertainty about the outcome of the referendum is causing firms to delay spending decisions. Overall, we expect GDP growth to be 1.9% this year and 2.0% in 2017 and 2018. Public sector indebtedness remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' sovereigns. At the same time the long average maturity of public debt (15.8 years for central government debt at end-March, the longest of any high-grade sovereign) almost exclusively GBP-denominated and low interest service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance than many high-rated peers. General government debt (on the EU Treaty definition) in 2015 was 89.2 % of GDP, up from 88.2% in 2014. We expect the debt ratio to peak at just below 90% in 2017, before edging down to 89.1% in 2018. The government deficit was 4.4% of GDP in 2015 (down from 5.6% in 2014). We expect the ongoing fiscal consolidation to translate into lower deficits (3.5% this year, 2.1% by 2018). The primary balance will be zero in 2018 (it has been negative since 2002). The current account remained high in 2015, at 5.2% of GDP, almost unchanged from the previous year. In addition to a structurally negative trade balance, the income balance has changed sign from 2014, recording deficits of almost 2% of GDP in the past two years. The deterioration in the income account is largely due to unfavourable shifts in earnings on foreign direct investment - non-residents earning more on their UK investments compared with UK investments abroad. We assume that these effects will unwind to some degree. Together with a slight improvement in the trade balance, this will bring about a narrowing in the current account deficit to 4% by 2018. UK banks' capital ratios have increased further. The aggregate Tier 1 capital ratio stands at 13.8%, higher than the Bank of England's view on steady state capital requirements (around 11%). The Bank of England indicated that it will offer extra liquidity to the banking sectors by holding three extra long-term repo auctions in the run-up to the referendum. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the UK a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the ratings are currently balanced. The main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: -A vote to leave the EU in the referendum on 23 June, which would increase the risk of adverse developments for the economy's medium-term growth potential, the external sector, or the make-up of the UK itself. -Failure to place the government debt to GDP ratio on a downward path over the short to medium term. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: -Further reductions in the budget deficit, leading to a sustained decline in the government debt to GDP ratio. -Improvements in medium-term growth prospects. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the referendum on 23 June will result in the UK remaining in the EU. In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes that over the next 10 years real GDP growth will average 2%, the general government primary balance will improve to 0.5% of GDP over the medium term, the average effective interest rate on government debt will be 2.4%, and GDP deflator inflation will average 1.4%. 