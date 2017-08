Fitch Affirms Azerbaijani Unibank at 'CCC'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan-based Unibank Commercial Bank's (Uni) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Uni for commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Uni prior to withdrawal due to limited changes to its credit profile since the last rating action in May. On 27 May 2016 Fitch downgraded Uni's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' and then upgraded the rating to 'CCC' on completion of a distressed debt exchange (see 'Fitch Downgrades Azerbaijani Unibank to 'RD'; Upgrades to 'CCC'' on www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'CCC' Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'C' Viability Rating: 'f' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Maria Kuraeva Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006010 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.