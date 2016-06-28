Fitch Affirms Eximgarant of Belarus at 'B-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Insurance Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating and Outlook mirror Belarus's 'B-'/Stable Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflect the insurer's 100% state ownership, presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines, fairly strong capital position, and sustainable, albeit volatile, profit generation. The rating also takes into account the low quality of the insurer's investment portfolio and moderate exposure to domestic financial risks. The Belarusian state has established strong support for Eximgarant through its legal framework to develop a well-functioning export insurance system. The state's propensity to support the company has been demonstrated by the government guarantee on export insurance risks, significant capital injections in previous years and the explicit inclusion of Eximgarant's potential capital needs in Belarus's budgetary system. Eximgarant is adequately capitalised for its rating, as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model. The insurer maintains an exceptionally strong nominal level of capital relative to its business volumes, with a Solvency I-like statutory ratio of 85x at end-3M16. Eximgarant has a record of positive profitability in the last five years, but with a sharp decrease of net income to BYR9bn in 2014 due to a weaker underwriting result. In 2015 a positive underwriting result, strong investment income and a significant one-off FX effect boosted profitability to BYR160bn. In 3M16 Eximgarant reported a net income of BYR81bn. The company continued to benefit from the depreciation effect of the Belarusian rouble and solid investment income, which respectively added BYR163bn and BYR17bn to net income, fully offsetting a negative underwriting result of BYR7bn. Eximgarant's volatile underwriting performance is a key driver behind the profitability pattern. The improved underwriting result in 2015 was mainly due to positive underwriting performance on export insurance risks, amounting to BYR68bn (2014: BYR3bn), with subrogation recoveries accounting for BYR42bn or 32% of an improved combined ratio (2014: subrogation loss of BYR0.1bn). This helped contribute to a positive underwriting result on the overall portfolio of BYR37bn, compared with a net underwriting loss of BYR30bn in 2014. In 3M16 Eximgarant's underwriting result on export risks was again negative at BYR5bn, which worsened Eximgarant's underwriting result to BYR7bn. The insurer's three-year average loss ratio increased to 68% to in 2015 and to 79% in 3M16 (2015: 83%, 2014: 74%). Eximgarant's investment portfolio is of low quality, reflecting the credit quality of bank deposits, which is constrained by sovereign risks and the presence of significant concentrations by issuer. The investment profile is attributable to the narrowness of the local investment market and strict regulation of the insurer's investment policy. Insurance of domestic financial risks is one of the key lines in Eximgarant's portfolio with a 15% weighting in 2015. These risks are typically non-core business for traditional non-life insurers and export credit agencies, are not covered by government guarantees, use up a significant amount of insurers' capacity and may lead to concentrated reinsurance protection. Since 2016 a number of regulatory initiatives have been introduced to strengthen discipline in the domestic financial risks market. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Belarus's Local Currency Long-Term IDR is likely to lead to a corresponding change in Eximgarant's IFS rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Surudina Analyst +7 495 956 5570 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 