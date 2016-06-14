Fitch Reviews Global Trading and Universal Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today concluded its periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). The peer group comprises 12 large and globally active banks. Since our last review of the peer group in December, pressure on earnings from capital markets activities, particularly fixed income trading, intensified in 1Q16 but has eased somewhat in 2Q16. A weak 1Q16 will make it challenging for the banks to generate strong earnings for the full year. Earnings from commercial banking and wealth and asset management businesses are also suffering from market uncertainty and slowing economic growth, particularly in Asia, which have resulted in slower client demand and transaction volumes. At the same time, persistently low or negative interest rates have resulted in lower margins but have been broadly favourable for asset quality. The ratings of 11 of the 12 GTUB parent entities were affirmed today and range from 'A-' (Deutsche Bank AG) to 'AA-' (HSBC Holdings), with two GTUB parents (BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase & Co.) rated 'A+' and the others (Bank of America Corporation, Barclays plc, Citigroup, Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS Group AG) rated 'A'. We downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' on 24 May as we view its business model vulnerable to challenging capital markets following losses recorded for the two quarters since the group was recapitalised. All Long-Term IDRs have Stable Outlooks, with the exception of UBS Group AG's, which has a Positive Outlook. See individual commentaries on each banking group for a full list of ratings. As globally operating groups, resolution planning that requires changes to group structures and the allocation of capital and funding affects the GTUBs more than other banking groups. The groups have made progress in streamlining group structures, and the US intermediate holding companies established by the European GTUBs will become operational from 1 July. At the same time, all GTUBs will have to comply with requirements for total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC), which means that they will have to hold substantial buffers of debt that are aimed at protecting senior creditors, including counterparties and depositors, in operating banks in the event of a resolution. We have reflected this protection by rating the Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings of several operating subsidiaries of holding companies one notch above the holding company Long-Term IDR. During this GTUB peer review we upgraded the Long-Term IDRs of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG to 'A+' from 'A', and Credit Suisse AG's Long-Term IDR was affirmed at 'A' despite the downgrade of its parent to 'A-'. The Long-Term IDRs of the US GTUBs' domestic subsidiaries that are material legal entities have been rated one notch above the holding companies' Long-Term IDRs since May 2015 as substantial holding company senior debt that we expect to qualify as TLAC has been in place. The Outlooks on their foreign material legal entities remains Positive as we expect TLAC to be pre-placed once final regulations confirm if the size of internal TLAC will be sufficient to protect these subsidiaries' external senior creditor sufficiently in case of a resolution. For the UK and eurozone GTUBs, debt buffers are not yet sufficiently large to warrant an uplift or have not been pre-placed in a manner that effectively protect senior creditors. We expect further changes to the legal entity structure of most GTUBs, which could result in rating differentiation between legal entities. In the UK, Barclays and HSBC will have to create ring-fenced banks by 2019 that will include these groups' domestic retail banking operations. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse is in the process of establishing a domestic banking subsidiary, a change that UBS made in 2015, when UBS Switzerland was established. 