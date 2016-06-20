Fitch: Robust Finances to Help APAC Strongest Banks Withstand Downturn

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia Pacific 'aa-' rated Banks: Report Card here HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Fitch) The eight strongest Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks - each with the fourth-highest 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR), Fitch Ratings' measure of intrinsic strength - are expected to maintain sound credit profiles, despite the current credit-cycle downturn, the agency says in its latest APAC 'aa-' rated bank report card. Each bank faces similar risks, which include a China slowdown, rising interest rates, climbing household debt and a property market downturn. The eight banks with the highest VR out of 125 VR-rated APAC banks are The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB), National Australia Bank Limited (NAB), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac), DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Limited. Fitch reviewed the banks' ratings in <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1004282 ">Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks, 11 May 2016, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1006049 ">Fitch Affirms HSBC's Hong Kong Subsidiary at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, 14 June and <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1005386 ">Fitch Affirms Major Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, 1 June 2016. The current publication provides a comparative analysis with peer charts of key financial indicators and a peer comparison of Fitch's rating navigator scores. Contact: Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.