Fitch Upgrades UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs; Affirms UBS Group AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A' while affirming their Viability Ratings (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'A', its VR at 'a' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on UBS Group AG is Positive. UBS Limited's Long-Term IDR has also been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-Term IDRs to one notch above their VRs reflects Fitch's view that the group's buffer of qualifying junior debt (QJD), combined with senior debt issued by the holding company, is now sufficient to protect their senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector solution (such as a distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG's IDR reflects Fitch's view that its VR, and therefore its IDR, could be upgraded if the bank establishes a longer record of demonstrating that it can generate improved, sound and stable earnings even in more challenging markets. UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that their Long-Term IDR would likely no longer benefit from an uplift above the VR if the VR is upgraded to 'a+' due to business model constraints on the ratings. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRs, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The VRs and IDRs are based on Fitch's view that the leading global wealth management franchise of UBS, together with the group's domestic personal and corporate banking activities and its asset management businesses, will enable the bank to continue to generate robust and stable earnings. We expect capital markets businesses to remain an important component of the group's activities and to support wealth management activities. The group has a clearly defined risk appetite, and manages its exposures cautiously. However, UBS's earnings are sensitive to client transaction volumes, as was demonstrated in 1Q16, when adjusted pre-tax profit declined 40% yoy. Profitability was sound in 2015, when the group reported CHF5.5bn pre-tax profit, and operating profit of CHF4.7bn was equal to 2.2% of risk-weighted assets (RWA). Despite the drop in 1Q16, we expect the group to maintain adequate operating profitability. Provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters are, in Fitch's view, likely to remain material at least for the next year or two, given pending legal cases and regulatory investigations, but these should reduce once legacy matters have been dealt with. While the extent of further litigation costs is hard to predict, the ratings factor in our assumptions that the bank's litigation reserves and capitalisation, if required, could absorb sizeable further misconduct and litigation costs. Capitalisation remains a rating strength. Capital ratios based on RWAs are among the strongest in UBS's peer group, with UBS Group AG reporting a consolidated 14% fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at end-1Q16. We expect the group's capitalisation based on unweighted leverage, with a 4.1% fully-applied Basel III tier 1 leverage ratio at end-1Q16, to improve further as UBS retains earnings and additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments are issued. UBS will have to meet the new Swiss regulatory requirement of a minimum 5% tier 1 leverage ratio by 2019. Funding and liquidity remain strong and benefit from the group's global wealth management operations. UBS's portfolio of liquid assets was particularly large in 1Q16, when it amounted to CHF216bn. Increased levels of liquid assets were partly the result of the group's preparation for liquidity requirements in its US intermediate holding company. During the quarter, the liquidity coverage ratio averaged 134%. We expect the group to continue to manage capital and funding on a group-wide basis, but regulatory requirements for individual legal entities will, in our opinion, result in an increasing focus on local capital and liquidity requirements. Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG to reflect our expectation that the credit profiles of the two operating entities will remain closely connected, at least for as long as UBS Switzerland AG remains a subsidiary of UBS AG. UBS Switzerland AG's large size, with just under CHF300bn total assets under Swiss GAAP, also drives the common VR as we believe that it would be difficult for UBS AG to provide support to this large subsidiary. In Fitch's opinion, the joint and several liability arrangement between UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG underpins the close integration of the two entities. At end-1Q16, UBS Switzerland AG assumed joint liability for about CHF121bn of contractual obligations of UBS AG. The joint liability of UBS AG for obligations of UBS Switzerland AG at the same date was immaterial at CHF1bn. UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs and senior debt ratings are rated one notch above their VRs because we believe that the risk of default on senior obligations, as measured by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the bank failing, as measured by its VR. The one-notch uplift for the Long-Term IDR above the VR reflects UBS AG's buffer of qualifying junior debt combined with senior debt issued by the holding company. These buffers could be made available to protect UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland's senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector solution (such as a distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a resolution action to be taken on UBS if it breaches minimum capital requirements. Currently, we assume this to be at a CET1 ratio of no lower than 6% (after high-trigger capital instruments but before low-trigger capital instruments have been triggered). We assume that the regulator would require UBS to be recapitalised to a CET1 ratio of above 14.3% on a consolidated basis. This means that the group's 10% minimum CET1 ratio as well as its 4.3% Tier 1 high-trigger capital buffer would be met with CET1 capital post-resolution as the group at that point would in our opinion not be in a position to issue capital instruments in the market. Our view of the regulatory intervention point and post-resolution capital needs taken together suggest that a combined buffer of qualifying junior debt and holding company senior debt of above 9% of RWAs could be required to restore viability without imposing losses on the operating companies' senior creditors. At end-1Q16, UBS's qualifying junior debt and holding company senior debt buffer amounted to about CHF32bn, equal to about 15% of end-1Q16 RWA or 3.5% of the leverage ratio denominator. This amount, in Fitch's opinion, should be sufficient to recapitalise the group in a resolution scenario to meet adequate CET1 and leverage ratios. We believe that the revised Swiss going- and gone-concern capital requirements provide strong and transparent incentives to ensure that these buffers remain in place. UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' are rated at the lower of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR because that rating benefits from an uplift above its VR. HOLDING COMPANY UBS Group AG's VR is equalised with those of UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, and reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's holding company. The holding company, either directly or through funding entities, is the issuer of loss-absorbing debt, including AT1 instruments and senior unsecured long-term debt. We do not expect double leverage at the holding company to exceed 120%, a level at which we would consider notching the holding company's VR and Long-Term IDR below the bank's ratings. We expect the holding company to maintain prudent management of liquidity, which should be helped by existing policies in place to manage liquidity across a large number of legal entities globally. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that UBS AG or UBS Switzerland AG become non-viable. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by UBS Group AG, UBS AG and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS AG's or UBS Group AG's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Legacy subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two notches below the VR, reflecting loss severity in the form of contractual full and permanent write-down language. Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR, comprising two notches for loss severity, and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon omission. High and low trigger additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches below the VR. The notes are notched twice for loss severity, and three times for non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG. Its issuer and debt ratings are aligned with UBS AG's because Fitch views UBS Limited as a key part of the UBS group and integrated into its investment banking activities. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit from an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that it is an integral part of the group's business. UBS Bank USA is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which in turn is wholly owned by UBS AG through UBS Americas Holdings LCC. The ratings reflect Fitch's view of UBS Bank USA's integration and important role within the group, hence resulting in the Short-Term IDR being equalised with UBS AG's. RATING SENSITIVITIES VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Positive Outlook on UBS Group AG indicates that the Long-Term IDR and VR would likely be upgraded within the next one to two years if the group continues to execute its strategy successfully and achieves its targeted sound and stable profitability while maintaining sound capitalisation. An upgrade of the VR and IDR would also be driven by further reduction in tail risks that would likely materialise from a conclusion of outstanding regulatory and litigation cases. We do not expect to maintain a one-notch uplift of UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-Term IDRs above the VRs after an upgrade of their VRs as these two banks would not be likely to achieve the higher Long-Term IDR if their debt buffer was in the form of Fitch Core Capital. This is because the company profile constrains the bank's VR in the high 'a' range given the large size of UBS's capital markets businesses. We expect the group to generate sound operating profit, driven by stable earnings from its wealth management businesses. We believe that the performance of the investment bank business division will remain affected by seasonal factors and transaction volumes, but that the bank's modest risk appetite will limit the earnings downside in these businesses. The Outlook on UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR would likely be revised to Stable if the bank's revenue and earnings demonstrate excessive vulnerability to market volatility, which could be indicated by losses in the investment bank business division arising from spikes in market volatility or earnings volatility exceeding that of its global peers. Vulnerability to market volatility could also result in a further decline in wealth management revenue and earnings, which could indicate that the earnings fall in 1Q16 was due to structural factors rather than particularly difficult market conditions. If misconduct and litigation costs are higher than our expectations and affect the group's capitalisation with no credible plan for restoring these over a reasonably short period, UBS Group AG's Long-Term IDR Outlook would likely at best be revised to Stable and ratings could come under pressure. Any material restrictions on the group's ability to conduct businesses, which could be the result of penalties by authorities, would also put the ratings under pressure. We expect UBS Group AG to maintain its strong capital ratios and meet the new requirements for going- and gone-concern capital required under the revised Swiss regulations for the country's two large banks. UBS Switzerland AG's ratings are sensitive to a change in the subsidiary's integration in the group. Should it become less integrated, which could occur if higher-than-expected amounts of regulatory capital are trapped in the subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG's VR would become based on its standalone profile. We expect capital in excess of regulatory requirements and management buffer to be up-streamed to UBS AG, at least for as long as the group entities remain strongly investment-grade. Changes to UBS's group structure, including changes to UBS Switzerland AG's ownership structure, could also result in rating differentiation if Fitch concludes that this reduces UBS Switzerland AG's, UBS AG's and other group entities' integration with each other. The group has stated that it is considering further changes to its legal structure, which could include the transfer of operating subsidiaries of UBS AG to become direct subsidiaries of UBS Group AG and the creation of additional subsidiaries. HOLDING COMPANIES UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's. UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs could be notched down from UBS AG's VR if double leverage at the holding company increases above 120% or if the role of the holding company changes. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of UBS AG's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and hybrid debt issues are primarily sensitive to a change in their respective VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of UBS Limited and UBS Bank USA are primarily sensitive to a change in their owner's IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments, notably in the UK and the US, lead to these subsidiaries becoming less integrated within UBS, e.g. through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then this could lead to UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being equalised with the parent bank's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: UBS Group AG Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+' Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+' UBS AG Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured market linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr' from 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes): affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper: Long-term upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1' UBS Switzerland AG Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' UBS Limited Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Bank USA Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited Unsubordinated notes: affirmed at 'A' Senior debt programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities: affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analysts Christian Scarafia (all entities except UBS Bank USA) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bain K. 