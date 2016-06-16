Fitch Affirms Samsung Electronics at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s (SEC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SEC's senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The affirmation reflects SEC's strong credit profile supported by its technology leadership, strong market positions, and a well-diversified business portfolio that helps to mitigate cash flow fluctuations, particularly from the cyclical semiconductor and display panel businesses. We expect the company's financial position will remain intact over the next 12-18 months, backed by its robust cash generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Handset Margin Recovery Unlikely: Fitch expects handset margins to decline gradually to a high single-digit percentage over the long term due to ever-increasing competition and narrowing product differentiation as lower-cost competitors' handsets improve. However, the positive impact from the launch of new flagship models (Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge) was fully reflected only from 2Q15, which will lead to revenue growth and modest margin improvement in 2016. Technology Leadership in Semiconductor: Samsung's advanced technology in the memory sector will further solidify its position as a global leader and support healthy margins despite slow market growth. Growing demand for NAND memory chips due to increasing smartphone storage capacity and greater adoption of solid-state drives will partly offset weakening demand for DRAM chips. SEC's migration to superior technology for both DRAM and NAND chips ahead of its competitors will give it an efficiency advantage and will mitigate effects of declining prices, which will underpin EBIT margins of over 20% in the short term. LCD Oversupply Pressures Margin: Expansion of production capacity in China and fragile demand for TV and IT display panels will result in prolonged global oversupply of panels. While we see signs of panel prices stabilising, we expect weak LCD prices to persist in the short term, which will pressure SEC's margin for the display business. We believe SEC will be the major beneficiary of the increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones because of its dominance in this technology. This should support its long-term margin. Solid Consumer Electronics: We expect steady profitability for its home appliance and TV operations over the long term due to its strong brand recognition, dominance in the high-end product market and economies of scale. However, intensifying competition from low-cost manufacturers in China, falling demand with market saturation and volatile currency movements may pose downside risks. We forecast SEC will generate an EBIT margin of 3%-4% from the consumer electronics business. Strong Financial Flexibility, Liquidity: Fitch believes that the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow over the medium term as its cash flow from operations remains strong while capex will be largely in line with previous levels. A further increase in dividend is not likely to lead to an immediate rating action given the company's substantial cash reserve. SEC has a robust liquidity profile with its KRW67trn cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) fully covering its total debt of KRW12.8trn as of end-2015. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to remain largely flat year-on-year after contraction in 2015. - Operating margin to fall slightly mainly due to the weakening of its semiconductor and display businesses, which is likely to offset modest improvement in handset profitability. - Capex to marginally decrease in 2016 to KRW26trn (2015: KRW27.4trn) - SEC's cash-generating ability remains robust with FCF margin at around 5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Sharp deterioration in the economy or a decline in the company's competitiveness leading to a significant loss in its market share in major business segments, or sharply lower profitability - Negative FCF resulting in funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted leverage above 1x (2015: 0.3x) on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does not foresee such a development over the next 12-18 months. Positive: Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action over the medium term due to SEC's exposure to cyclical businesses and investment-intensive markets. 