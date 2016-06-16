Fitch: Turkish Banks Can Absorb Currency Loss on Corporate Loans

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Turkish banks have sufficient loss absorption capacity to withstand potentially significant losses on foreign-currency (FC) loans extended to local corporates, says Fitch Ratings. Banks' internal capital generation is still solid, and several factors materially reduce the extent to which corporates are exposed to FC risk, in our view. Turkish banks have extended around USD187m of FC loans, often long-term, to corporates, some of which are unhedged or weakly hedged. We expect banks to experience some losses in their FC corporate loan books over the next few years, largely because the lira's depreciation against the US dollar - the local currency has lost about half of its value since 2H10 - makes it harder for companies with lira revenue streams to service their FC debt. We view the Turkish corporate sector as the most exposed to exchange rate risk in the EMEA region because of currency mismatches on companies' balance sheets. Corporates generating strong FC export revenues, such as those operating in the clothing and textiles, automobiles and chemicals sectors, will be at least partially hedged against currency movements. But we have found that the country's leading exporters are not the largest borrowers from domestic banks in FC. The largest FC loans extended by Fitch-rated Turkish banks tend to be to companies operating domestically, such as energy production and distribution, real estate development and construction companies. This is a risk for the banks, but there are several mitigating factors. Currency risks for the energy and real estate sectors are moderately reduced because pricing on these markets is predominantly in foreign currency. Furthermore, corporate borrowers are often parts of larger, diversified corporate groups, and other group companies may be exporters, or simply have lower debt, which limits the impact on overall group leverage of the FC borrowing. Corporates very rarely fully hedge their FC positions, but based on our discussions with Turkish banks, we understand that a significant number of corporate borrowers operate with short-term hedges, which allow them to cover the next 12-24 months of payments falling due under their FC loans. In addition, some Turkish company owners are likely to hold FC deposits in banks both inside and outside of Turkey. Offshore wealth is hard to estimate reliably, but appears to be significant based on anecdotal evidence and capital repatriation to Turkey in recent years. Domestically, more than 40% of retail FC bank deposits comprise individual accounts with a value equivalent to TRY1m or more, and we believe these are in part assets of company owners, available to service corporate FC loans. The risks posed to Turkish banks by lending to unhedged corporates, and the external debt and FC positions of different sectors of Turkey's economy, were discussed in a recent report and teleconference. Access to the replay and the report is available by clicking on the links below. <a href="https://teleconferenceturkeysexternald.splashthat.com">Cli ck here to view Turkey's external debt and FC liquidity teleconference replay. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=88 1740">Click here to view Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2015 Update report. Contact: James Watson Managing Director, Financial Institutions +7 495 956 6657 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd. 26 Valovaya St. Moscow 115054 Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.