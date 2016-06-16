Fitch Rates BGEO Group 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published 15 June 2016 to correct the rating action to 'assigned' from 'published'. Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC BGEO Group (BGEO) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. BGEO is Bank of Georgia's (BoG; BB-/Stable/bb-) direct holding company, domiciled in Georgia. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS BGEO's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the default risk of the holding company (holdco) is highly correlated with that of its main operating entity BoG. This view is based on BGEO's expected reliance on loan repayments and dividends from BoG as the main source of cash flows to service the holdco's debt. BGEO's ratings also take into account the current absence of any double leverage at the holdco level and Fitch's expectation that any future double leverage will be moderate. The fact that BGEO and BoG are domiciled in the same jurisdiction is also moderately positive for BGEO's ratings. However, there is no consolidated group oversight, with the National Bank of Georgia regulating only BoG. In Fitch's view, in a stress scenario, this could moderately impair the fungibility of liquidity and capital within the group, potentially resulting in somewhat better protection of creditors' rights at BoG than at BGEO. BGEO's double leverage, defined by Fitch as equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity, stood below 100% at end-1Q16, as the company had no debt. Fitch believes that double leverage is unlikely to increase above 120% due to the holdco's moderate borrowing plans. BGEO's Viability Rating is at the same level as that of BoG, reflecting Fitch's view that consolidated non-banking subsidiaries have limited impact on BGEO's creditworthiness due to them being small (10% of BGEO's assets and revenues in 2015) and profitable. BGEO's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support for BGEO cannot be relied upon given that it is not a regulated entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES BGEO's ratings are sensitive to changes in BoG's ratings. In addition, BGEO's ratings could be downgraded if debt issuance results in a marked increase in double leverage or if this results in significantly increased liquidity risks at the BGEO level. Greater risks relating to BGEO's non-banking subsidiaries - because of a marked increase in their size, a deterioration in their credit profiles or greater reliance on their cash flows for servicing of holdco debt - could also be negative for BGEO's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: BGEO Group Long-term foreign currency IDRs: assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDRs: assigned at 'B' Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb-' Support Rating: assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Alekseenko Analyst +7 495 956 3003 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006149 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.