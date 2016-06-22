Fitch Affirms Rothschild & Cie Banque at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rothschild & Cie Banque's (RCB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, its Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and its Viability Rating at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR RCB's ratings are based on its leading advisory business in France, well-established management, low risk appetite, resilient profitability, low leverage and satisfactory capital ratios. The ratings also factor in the bank's small equity size, relatively narrow product offering and some business concentration in France. RCB remains the market leader in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business in France in terms of number of deals, and benefits from a strong market position in Europe through the wider Rothschild group. RCB's franchise is underpinned by its strong reputation. Its positioning as a strictly advisory bank with limited conflicts of interest is a differentiating factor compared to large universal banks. The bank has been widening its financial advisory offering into restructuring, debt and equity advisory. Through joint ventures with foreign entities of the Rothschild group, RCB benefits from some geographical revenue diversification. The expansion of private banking and asset management is providing some revenue diversification. RCB's risk appetite is modest, in Fitch's view, partly driven by the partnership structure of the bank, which leaves general partners personally liable for its liabilities. RCB's lending activities are fairly limited, essentially to Lombard loans. Compliance and operational controls are strong, and we view favourably the strong involvement of the Rothschild family in the management and strategic decisions of RCB. This supports a key priority of the bank, which is to avoid any damage to the family name. M&A-related income still represents the bulk of RCB's revenue, exposing the latter to some level of volatility. However, the bank has proven its ability to maintain resilient profitability, even during depressed business cycles, supported by its solid franchise. RCB's capital ratios are generally lower than those of purely private banking peers, but we see them as sufficient given the low risk profile of the bank. The capital base is small in absolute terms, and net income is fully distributed to the partners, a consequence of RCB's legal partnership structure. RCB is largely funded by deposits gathered through its private banking activities, providing it with a stable funding source. The bank manages its liquidity carefully and the bulk of its assets are low-risk and short-term. Rothschild & Co, the ultimate parent of RCB, recently announced that it intends to merge with Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel (CFMM), which is primarily active in private banking and asset management in France. The transaction is still at an early stage and is expected to close within the next 12 months. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that any external support to RCB, if needed, would be uncertain. Fitch views support from the French authorities as unlikely given the recent resolution legislation and the bank's lack of systemic importance. RCB is fully controlled by Rothschild & Co, which is a listed financial company regulated by the French banking authority and mainly owned by the French and English branches of the Rothschild family. RCB would look to Rothschild & Co or its shareholders for support. Fitch believes that it is the Rothschild family's priority to uphold the reputation of all family companies and that resources would be made available to support RCB, to the best of the family's ability, should the need arise. Nevertheless, given the difficulties associated with evaluating private family fortunes, Fitch concludes that such external support cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR RCB's size and business concentration constrain upside potential for its ratings. A tarnishing of the Rothschild reputation and loss of franchise would put negative pressure on RCB's ratings. Lower revenue diversification or failure to address shrinking revenue by adjusting costs could have negative implications for the ratings. RCB's ratings are also sensitive to a change in risk appetite or a deterioration of capitalisation. RCB's ratings would be sensitive to a downgrade of its sister bank (N M Rothschild & Sons Limited, BBB+/Positive), as this could potentially weigh on RCB's reputation. In addition, Fitch will monitor the progress of the merger of its ultimate parent company with CFMM, and RCB's ratings are sensitive to potential impacts of this transaction on the bank. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of RCB's Support Rating and upward revision of its Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support its banks and in the systemic importance of the bank. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Julien Grandjean Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 41 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1007840 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 