Fitch: Brexit Result Broadly Credit Negative for Most UK Sectors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) The "Leave" result in the UK referendum on membership of the European Union is credit negative for most sectors in the UK, due to weaker medium-term growth and investment prospects and uncertainty about future trade arrangements, Fitch Ratings says. Brexit will be moderately credit negative for the UK sovereign and as we have previously stated we will review the sovereign rating shortly. Any negative sovereign rating action would affect the relatively small number of sovereign-linked or capped ratings in infrastructure, public finance and structured finance and government-guaranteed bank debt. But overall we expect near-term rating actions for other sectors to be limited. In the medium to long term any broader rating actions are likely to depend on factors such as the size and duration of the impact on GDP, the extent of sterling depreciation and their subsequent effect on inflation, asset prices, unemployment and interest rates. Failure to agree favourable trade arrangements would also be a significant negative for some sectors. The UK's status as a major international banking hub could be damaged as some business lines shift to the EU. Higher import costs and pressure on exports due to the potential imposition of tariffs would be broadly negative for corporates. The extent to which the UK would be able to limit net inward migration could be significant for some asset classes. For more detail on how we expect Brexit to affect issuers rated by our banks, corporates, insurance, infrastructure, public finance, structured finance and fund management teams, see the report "Brexit to Drive Widespread Credit Pressure: Ratings Impact Depends on Macro Factors, Markets and Exit Terms" published today and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Stuart Jennings Regional Credit Officer, EMEA/APAC Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1142 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Brexit to Drive Widespread Credit Pressure here