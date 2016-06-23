Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 3 Mexican Midsized Banks Following Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, June 23 (Fitch) Following its peer review of three Mexican Midsized banks, Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions: Banco Regional de Monterrey, S.A.: --National scale Long-Term rating upgraded to 'AA+(mex)'from 'AA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the ratings for the following banks: Banco del Bajio, S.A.: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. Banco Interacciones, S.A.: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --National scale long-term rating at 'A+(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)'. --National scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured debt issues at 'A+(mex)'; --National scale long-term rating for local subordinated debt issues at 'BBB+(mex)'. The banks included in this peer review are considered by Fitch among the most consolidated medium-sized banks in Mexico. They all rank immediately below the seven large universal banks in terms of loans and deposits, and together represented 7% and 6.7%, respectively, of the Mexican banking system at March 2016. These banks are specialized in specific sectors, products or geographical areas where they have demonstrated good expertise and performance. The three banks maintain good and consistent financial performance, where asset quality is well-controlled and non-performing loans (NPLs) are low, as a result of their corporate clientele, predominantly SME and government lending. Their profitability remains sound and consistent due to their stable and sound margins, moderate credit costs, and well-controlled operating expenses. Their lower funding costs than other local mid-sized banks is also factored in as a positive. In all cases, loss absorption capacity is sound due to solid and stable capitalization ratios, all with comfortable buffers above regulatory minimums. Ample loan loss reserves for all three further support their loss absorption capacity. In Fitch's view, the main challenge for these banks is to continue enhancing their liquidity profiles even with the relatively ample maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities, coupled with relatively concentrated funding structures. However, Fitch considers as positive the banks' efforts to improve access to long-term funding via the larger credit facilities of local development banks and long-term debt issuances, together with gradually growing their liquid assets base. To further reduce the high concentration risk (by borrower and geographic zone) also remains among the main challenges. Fitch has published individual press releases for each of these banks that are available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchcentroamerica.com. These press releases include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as the list of all rating actions taken. Contact: Alejandro Tapia (Primary Analyst Banregio) Director +52 81 8399 9156 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Bertha Perez (Primary Analyst Banco Interacciones) Associate Director +52 81 8399 9161 Ricardo Aguilar (Primary Analyst BanBajio) Associate Director +52 81 8399 9124 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015); -- 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (April 28, 2015); -- 'National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.