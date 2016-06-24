Fitch: Oi Exposure Highlights Concentration Risk at Brazil Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Brazil's six top banks are heavily exposed to Oi S.A., which filed for judicial recovery on Monday owing BRL65bn (USD19bn) and is rated 'D'. This highlights potentially sizeable concentration risks faced by an increasingly consolidated banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. Brazil's largest banks increased exposure to the country's leading corporates during the period of rapid economic growth immediately preceding the current deep recession. At the same time, M&A activity resulted in a concentrated sector, with the top six banks holding 80% market share. Oi, the country's leading telecommunications company, is one of several large Brazilian companies experiencing financial difficulties in a tough operating environment. Our forecast is for a 3.5% contraction in GDP in 2016 and we downgraded the sovereign rating to 'BB' in May. The Outlook for the rating is Negative. Brazilian insolvency law enables companies to seek creditor protection when they face temporary financial constraints. The judicial recovery process encourages creditors to restructure debt and suppliers to continue to trade on favourable terms and is the last step prior to filing for liquidation. Examples of efficient corporate debt restructurings in Brazil are scarce. The outlook for reaching a speedy agreement among Oi's numerous small creditors and suppliers does not look good, especially as media reports suggest that Oi has been lobbying for a 50% debt write off. Brazilian banks generally reclassify their exposures to companies undergoing judicial recoveries, usually setting aside an initial 30% loan loss reserve. We estimate that banks' exposures to Oi may face hefty additional provisioning in the short term, depending on the type of exposure and its collateral structure. As we have highlighted in the past two years, increased impairment charges are one of the main drivers of weaker anticipated profitability across the Brazilian banking sector in 2016 and 1H17. According to documents provided to the courts, Oi's largest bank creditors are public sector leaders, Banco do Brasil, Caixa and BNDES, and also private-sector lenders Itau, Bradesco and Santander. In addition to writing direct loans to Oi, banks subscribe to bonds issued by the company and guarantee a number of its contingent liabilities. The nature of exposures differs across public and private sector banks. Private banks mainly guarantee certain tax, labour and legal liabilities arising from Oi's unsettled disputes. The guarantees may not be called if disputes settle favourably. In our opinion, private-sector banks have a lower appetite for risk compared to their public sector peers and their provisioning policies are more conservative. They have boosted general loan loss reserves over the past 18 months. Excess general reserves held by Itau, Bradesco and Santander should allow them to comfortably write provisions against Oi exposures in the short term and also absorb other deteriorated corporate exposures. The leading private-sector banks report capital adequacy ratios ranging from 16.4% to 17.9%. However, loss absorption capacity could become more stressed either in the event of a prolonged recession in Brazil or if we see a material increase in the magnitude and frequency of major borrower failures. Public-sector banks are more exposed to Oi and have lent directly to the company. Their provisioning policies are less stringent and we expect impairment charges against Oi and other corporates to represent a more significant drain on profitability over the coming months. Rated Brazilian banks tell us they are reducing their risk appetite and cutting limits to reduce concentrations given the emergence of corporate sector problems. Contact: Eduardo Ribas Director, Financial Institutions +55 11 4504 2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Al Santos 700, 7th floor 01418 Sao Paulo, SP Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.