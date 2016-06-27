Fitch Downgrades Bank of England to 'AA'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Bank of England's (BoE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' following the downgrade of the UK sovereign rating. The Outlook is Negative. The BoE's senior unsecured Long-Term rating has also been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The senior unsecured Short-Term Foreign Currency rating has been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The BoE's Long-Term IDR is directly aligned with that of the UK government. The BoE is the monetary arm of the UK sovereign and as such its credit profile is aligned with that of the sovereign government. Fitch currently only rates the BoE's three-year-maturity USD bonds. The rating does not apply to typical central bank liabilities of the BoE, like bank notes or commercial banks' reserves that are monetary liabilities rather than rateable debt. The BoE's rating reflects its central role in the UK and international financial system. The rating is underpinned by support from the UK sovereign. The near certainty of sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily from its national strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the UK Treasury. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to any changes in the UK sovereign rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008075 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.