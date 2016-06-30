Fitch: Saving a Deposit is the Major Barrier for First-Home Buyers in Australia

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month - June 2016 here SYDNEY, June 30 (Fitch) Housing affordability for first-home buyers is at its most expensive on record in Sydney and Melbourne and remains high in other Australian capitals, despite housing-loan serviceability at its cheapest since 2003. Fitch expects first-home buyers to remain a diminishing part of the Australian housing sector, in the absence of a policy response to reduce house prices or subsidise first-home buyers' entrance into the market. Home values have rapidly increased in recent years. Low interest rates have been a significant driver, as borrowers are able to service larger loan balances and existing owners can access equity in their properties to purchase investment properties. These factors have acted as a barrier to entry for first-home buyers. Fitch has calculated a "Deposit to Income" ratio to measure the difficulty for a first-home buyer to enter the market. Sydney's ratio reached a new high of 120.2% in December 2015, above the previous high of 110.6% in 2004. The proportion of first-home buyers in New South Wales and Victoria shows a negative correlation to the deposit-to-income ratio. First-home buyers are being squeezed out of Sydney and Melbourne because of high deposits required relative to income. The full report, which is part of Fitch's "Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month" series that highlights topical issues in the region, can be found at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contacts: Brenden Asplin, CFA Associate Director +612 8256 0340 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Ben McCarthy Managing Director Structured Finance +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.