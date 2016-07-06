Fitch: Confidence Needed To Lift Greek Bank Capital Controls

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Greek Banks a Year After Capital Controls here LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Greek authorities are likely to want to see further improvements in investor and customer confidence before capital controls, introduced in June 2015, are materially eased at Greek banks, says Fitch Ratings. In our view, the economic and political environment remains fragile and confidence has not yet returned to the financial system. Our standalone viability ratings assigned to the Greek banks remain at 'f'. Capital controls could be gradually relaxed from late 2016 if the political and operating environments are stable and Greece continues to deliver the reforms envisaged in its economic adjustment programme, in our view. Depositor behaviour is highly sensitive to political developments. In the nine months prior to June 2015, amid uncertainty about Greece's place in the eurozone, the banking sector lost EUR43bn, or 26%, of private sector deposits. Deposits have not flowed back into the system and deposit levels remain broadly flat since June 2015. Restrictions on deposit withdrawals discourage customers from placing funds back with the banks. A possible example for relaxing controls could be to raise the EUR420 weekly withdrawal limit per person. But it is difficult to gauge whether depositors are sufficiently confident in the banks or whether relaxation might trigger a new round of withdrawals. Volumes of banknotes in circulation increased significantly prior to the imposition of capital controls, suggesting that cash withdrawn from banks was kept in the country. Before the Greek authorities lift controls, they will assess whether depositor behaviour has changed or whether the urge to hoard cash is still prevalent. Recapitalisations mean that the credit fundamentals of Greek banks progressed significantly since June 2015 and capital controls also protect liquidity in the system. The sector as a whole is still heavily reliant on Eurosystem funding, largely in the form of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) channelled through the Bank of Greece. But in June 2016, the ECB reinstated a waiver enabling it to accept Greek public sector debt as collateral to access regular refinancing facilities. We estimate that Greek banks could replace around 7% of their ELA funding with ECB borrowing; while this is not a significant amount, the banks will benefit from it being a slightly cheaper form of funding. Greek banks can also borrow under the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO). TLTROs would lengthen the maturity profile of Greek banks' funding and reduce costs. However, TLTROs can only be used to fund new lending and meaningful new loan growth can only take place once confidence returns. We expect some further loan deleveraging in the system, reflecting banks' tight liquidity and muted demand from high quality borrowers. We forecast another year of economic contraction for Greece in 2016, with GDP contracting by 0.9%, with gradual improvement coming in 2017. An up-to-date analysis of the state of the Greek banks is provided in a special report, published today and available by clicking on the link. Contact: Josu Fabo Director, Financial Insitutions +44 203 350 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Greece here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.