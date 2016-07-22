Fitch: Improving Philippine Operating Environment Strengthens Banks' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Philippine Large Banks Peer Review here SINGAPORE, July 22 (Fitch) The strengthening operating environment for the Philippine banking sector supports the ratings of the nation's large banks, and helped to drive the upgrade of BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) - the largest - to investment-grade in April 2016. Fitch Ratings feels that the banks' healthy capitalisation, stable funding bases and liquid balance sheets also provide the capacity to expand their loan books as the economy grows. Fitch expects Philippine economic growth to remain resilient despite softer external conditions, with robust domestic demand driving brisk mid- to high-teen loan growth over the next one to two years. We expect these factors to propel steady recurring revenue expansion for the three largest banks - Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company. Higher-yielding middle-market, SME and consumer loans are likely to rise at a faster rate than overall credit growth, in line with market demand and the banks' growth strategies. These segments tend to carry higher credit risk than the banks' traditional, large-corporate customer base, but we expect asset-quality to remain broadly benign amid supportive domestic conditions in the near term. Banks' loan-loss reserves, between 111%-175% of NPLs at end-2015, also provide a buffer against higher credit costs. Philippine banking regulation continues to strengthen, with recent changes focused on enhancing risk-management and related-party lending frameworks, and measures to forestall excessive real-estate risk-taking. Close regulatory oversight, improving risk-management frameworks and sound loss-absorption buffers should help mitigate potential risks arising from sustained high credit growth - as well as long-standing structural issues such as banks' concentrated loan books and conglomerate ownership. Contact: Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Marcus Chua Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.