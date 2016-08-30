Fitch: Singapore Banks Can Withstand Severe House-Price Slump

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Effect of Singapore's Weak Housing Market on Banks here SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Singapore banks - DBS Group Holdings (AA-/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (AA-/Stable) - are strong enough to withstand a downturn in the city-state's property market as severe as the 45% plunge in private-home prices triggered by the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, says Fitch Ratings in a new report, based on the findings of its stress test. Fitch believes Singapore banks' housing-loan quality will be shielded by the banks' disciplined underwriting standards, and healthy loan-loss reserve coverage of 113% at end-June 2016. We believe Singapore's private-home prices will weaken further amid an influx of new homes, having declined 9.4% from their peak in September 2013; signs of an oversupplied market have emerged with vacancy rate of non-landed private homes rising to its 11-year high of 10.4%. Our stressed-scenario analysis shows that as much as 24% could be shaved off banks' earnings, if property prices fell 45% in a year. Fitch's assumptions are harsh and include housing-impaired-loan ratio reaching a high of 5% (end-June 2016: 0.4%) and all defaulted housing loans have an 80% loan-to-value ratio. As a comparison, the average housing NPL ratio of the three Singapore banks reached a high of 4.3% when private-home prices fell 45% from peak to trough in the aftermath of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis. Fitch believes the impact on banks would be cushioned by the property-cooling measures introduced between September 2009 and June 2013; a severe property price collapse could prompt the regulators into reversing some of these measures. Fitch believes increased foreign home-ownership does not present a credible risk to the housing-loan quality of Singapore banks due to their cautious lending to this segment. Singapore's role as a global wealth-management hub also suggests some of these purchases are long-term investments, thus reducing the risk of capital exodus. Singapore banks' rating profiles will also continue to be supported by their healthy profitability, steady funding and liquidity pools, and strong capitalisation, as reflected in their 'AA-' ratings and Stable Outlooks. Fitch's full report, 'Effect of Singapore's Weak Housing Market on Banks' is available by clicking on the link and available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.