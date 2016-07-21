Fitch: Australia Non-Life Insurers Earnings May Improve in 2016

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Non-Life Insurance Dashboard 2016 here SYDNEY, July 21 (Fitch) The earnings of Australia's non-life insurers will strengthen through 2016 if losses from natural hazards were to moderate, even though investment earnings are unlikely to recover anytime soon from 2015 levels, given the high allocation to fixed-income securities, Fitch Ratings says in its special report 'Australian Non-life Insurance Dashboard 2016'. Fitch believes a reallocation of investments to asset classes that offer better yields may mitigate further declines. A higher frequency of natural-hazard loss events had lowered underwriting results in 2015, while fixed-income-heavy investment portfolios have seen large yield declines due to falling interest rates. Fitch notes a declining trend in both risk-adjusted and un-risk-adjusted capital ratios against a backdrop of falling earnings. However, we consider current industry ratios to be strong despite the decline; this view is consistent with the results of Australian insurer's capital positions when assessed using our internal capital model. The report also reflects the unfavourable earnings trends experienced by the sector over the three years to end 2015. The 'Australian Non-life Insurance Dashboard 2016' is available on www.fitchratings.com Contact: John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.