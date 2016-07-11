Fitch Affirms CPSCL at 'AA-(tun)'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based Caisse des Prets et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales' (CPSCL) National Ratings at Long-Term 'AA-(tun)' and Short-Term 'F1+(tun)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects unchanged links between CPSCL and the Tunisian State (BB-/BB/Negative/B) over the last 12 months, including the former's supportive legal status, strong control from the sponsor and the high strategic importance CPSCL holds for the Tunisian State. The affirmation also reflects our expectation of stable rating factors over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS CPSCL is credit-linked to the Tunisian sovereign based on a top down-approach under Fitch's 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria. This reflects CPSCL's status as a public establishment, which entails tight control from the State. The ratings also factor in CPSCL's high strategic importance for the Tunisian State, including the provision of funding to local authorities, and Fitch's expectation of extraordinary state support, if needed. CPSCL is a unique entity in charge of financing Tunisian local authorities through loans and government subsidies as part of Tunisia's five-year development plans (2015-2019). The Tunisian constitution of 26 January 2014 initiated a decentralisation process of local governments, which is now underway. Fitch believes that throughout the decentralisation process CPSCL will retain its high strategic importance to the Tunisian sovereign through its key role in local authorities' development, both as a funding provider and a technical advisor. CPSCL's Board of Directors is chaired by the Ministry of Local Affairs. Its management is appointed by the government and reports to the ministry. All credit decisions are subject to approval by a senior credit committee comprising representatives of the Minister of Local Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Head of CPSCL, who is appointed by a national decree. As CPSCL is not a bank it is not subject to Tunisian banking prudential regulations. To support the decentralisation process, the government is considering changing CPSCL's legal status in the medium term to that of a public financial institution, and to enlarge its scope of activity, with a focus on local public sector funding. This is likely to enlarge CPSCL's autonomy over lending decisions and financing offers, while the financial institution will remain under the State's tutelage, as the State would retain a majority on the board. CPSCL has also indicated that it may voluntarily choose to conform to the Tunisian banking regulation to support the modernisation of its in-house processes and risk assessment methodologies. CPSCL's performance ratios should be considered in light of the public mission role of the entity, as well as its limited flexibility in client selection and pricing loans. CPSCL's activity is mainly dependent on lending volumes, which are tied to the gradual implementation of the government's five-year development plans. Lending volumes stabilised in 2015 (-1%). Over the year, the State has granted larger capex grants to municipalities, made through CPSCL, to encourage key investment in urban infrastructure and restore their self-financing capacity. The implementation of the 2015-2019 development plan should support the growth of CPSCL's lending activity in the coming years, especially from 2017 and 2018. CPSCL's flexibility in loan extension and subsidy allocation was slightly expanded in 2014, through a national decree (30/9/14). Interest rates and maturities of loans remain fixed by the Tunisian government through annual decrees, after taking into account CPSCL's proposals based on the entity's credit risk and own refinancing conditions. The 2014 decree also enabled CPSCL to provide subsidised loans. CPSCL has also implemented a dedicated credit risk division. CPSCL's high impaired loan ratios reflect local authorities' low repayment capacity and weak debt servicing. In addition, social and economic dislocation in Tunisia since January 2011 has weighed on CPSCL's impaired loans. Impaired loans coverage ratios are weak but strengthened to 15.2% of total loans at end-2015, from 13.2% in 2009, as only the overdue portion of loans is covered by a provision for loans in arrears of less than two years (and there is an additional provision covering 25% of the outstanding loan for loans in arrears for more than two years). However, Fitch believes CPSCL's asset quality ratios should be considered in the context of the financial support the Tunisian State provides to local authorities. In addition to its large equity base (41% of total assets, well above the 10% required for banks by Tunisian regulation), CPSCL is dependent on multilateral long-term funding guaranteed by the Tunisian State, through multilateral financing agencies, mainly Agence Francaise de Developpement (AA/Stable/F1+) and the European Investment Bank (AAA/Stable/F1+). Excess liquidity, placed with local banks (TDN263m at end-2015), provides a significant buffer against liquidity risk. At end-2015, CPSCL's liquidity ratio was comfortable at 145%, above the 100% required for Tunisian banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES CPSCL's ratings are credit-linked to the sovereign's. Changes to CPSCL's strategic importance to the Tunisian State or negative changes to CPSCL's governance, leading to a dilution of state control, would trigger a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.