Fitch Affirms Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the secured floating-rate notes of Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd. The transaction is a securitisation of auto instalment loans and auto finance lease receivables in South Korea originated by BMW Financial Services Korea Co. Ltd., which is also the servicer of the transaction. The rating action is as follows: USD184.3m floating-rate notes outstanding due September 2019 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the notes' stable asset performance, sufficient credit enhancement, satisfactory origination and underwriting, sound asset and macroeconomic outlook and the presence of currency and interest-rate swaps. The transaction ended its revolving period in October 2015 and has been controlled amortising as scheduled. The transaction's credit enhancement increased to 32.3% at end-April 2016, from the 25.0% minimum at closing, due to the notes' being amortised since October 2015. The note balance declined to USD184.3m from the initial USD250m as a result. Asset performance has been resilient. The three-month average delinquency rate and default rate have been almost zero, while excess spread has remained positive at not less than 0.6% since closing. Fitch expects South Korea's labour market conditions to remain stable, with a 3.5% and 3.4% unemployment rate in 2016-2017, supporting underlying asset performance. Fitch assumed the entire portfolio would migrate to finance leases, which face higher stress than instalment loans, during the transaction's revolving period. The actual portfolio comprised of 26% finance leases and 74% instalment loans at end-April 2016, according to the monthly servicer report. This means the actual product mix has lower credit loss expectations than the worst-case product mix assumed at closing. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch may downgrade the notes if the weighted-average base-case default rate increases to 6.4% from 3.6% based on the actual product mix or 4.3% based on the most conservative product mix assumed at closing. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files in November 2014, focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by BMW Financial Services Korea Co. Ltd. compared with its credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would affect Fitch's rating analysis. Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are described in the New Issue report, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/723015 ">Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd., dated 27 November 2013. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +822 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Sources of Information: In addition to the sources of information identified in the criteria, this rating action was informed by information from the servicer, BMW Financial Services Korea Co. Ltd., and the trustee, Citibank Korea Inc (A-/Stable). The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 