Fitch Rates Dai-ichi Life's Subordinated Notes Final 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) USD2.5bn 4% step-up callable cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options a final rating of 'A-'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 11 July 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The subordinated notes are rated one notch below Dai-ichi Life's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to reflect the assumption of "Below Average" recovery and minimal non-performance risk (no additional notching applied), in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature on cumulative basis, which is triggered when Dai-ichi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) falls below the regulatory capital requirement of 200% (on a consolidated or non-consolidated basis) or on the issuance of an order of prompt corrective action by Japan's Financial Services Agency. The company' SMR was 901% on non-consolidated basis, and 764% on consolidated basis at end-March 2016. The subordinated note is classified as 100% capital within Fitch's risk-based capitalisation and is classified as 50% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations according to Fitch's methodology. Fitch expects consolidated financial leverage to remain low (6% at the end of March 2016) for Dai-ichi Life's rating category and interest coverage to be strong. Dai-ichi Life plans to establish a holding company in October 2016 to strengthen corporate governance globally, but will continue to hold its subordinated debts itself as a core insurance operating company (not a holding company) in the group. Therefore, according to Fitch's methodology, the ratings on Dai-ichi Life's subordinated debts will not be changed following the establishment of the holding company. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch may take the negative action on the insurer's IFS Rating (A+/Negative) and IDR (A/Stable) if the rating on Japan (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A/Negative) were lowered. However, the rating on the subordinated notes would remain at 'A-', even if Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating and Long-Term IDR were downgraded to 'A-' because of the sovereign downgrade, according to Fitch's methodology. The rating on the subordinated notes would be downgraded if Dai-ichi Life's ratings were downgraded due to deterioration of its own credit profile. Downgrade rating triggers for the company would include a major erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability, and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's consolidated SMR were to decline below 600%, consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2016), or its (standalone basis) core profit margin were to decline to below 10% (16% in FYE16), for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: - Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve and price fluctuation reserve are regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as adjusted equity. - Non-linked technical life provisions: Contingency reserve is deducted from technical life provisions. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008943 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31