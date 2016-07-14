Fitch Affirms Barclays Bank Taipei Branch at 'AA+(twn)'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Barclays Bank plc, Taipei Branch's (Barclays Taipei) National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'. At the same time, Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as the branch is in the process of winding down its business and will close in 2017. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Barclays Taipei. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS Barclays Taipei's ratings are tied to those of Barclays Bank plc (Barclays Bank, A/Stable). The ratings of Barclays Taipei capture its legal status as a branch of Barclays Bank and the highly-integrated nature of its operations with the head office. Under Taiwanese regulations, the head office has a legal obligation to support any liquidity needs that a branch is not able to cover on its own as well as to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement. For more about the key rating drivers and sensitivities for Barclays Bank's ratings, see "Fitch Affirms Barclays at 'A'; Outlook Stable" dated 14 June 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been withdrawn. Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 81757605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 81757603 Committee Chairperson Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.