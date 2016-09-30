Fitch Affirms IBM at 'A+/F1'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), including the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+/F1'. Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch's action affects approximately $55 billion of debt, including IBM's undrawn $10 billion credit facility. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The revision of the Outlook to Negative incorporates Fitch's expectations that profit and free cash flow (FCF) margins could be below previous expectations of roughly flat in 2016 and 2017, after declining in each of the last two years. Profit margins should expand upon the resumption of organic revenue growth, although incremental acquisitions could delay improvements. Should acquisitions be debt financed, Fitch believes core leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA excluding debt and profitability related to IBM Global Financing ) could exceed Fitch's negative sensitivity of 1.25x. Fitch estimates core leverage of 1.1x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2016, versus below 1x in each of the last several years. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Strategic Imperatives Revenue: Fitch believes IBM is on track to achieve its target $40 billion of revenue and 40% of total revenue for strategic imperatives (cloud, analytics, mobility and security) by 2018, which management set at the beginning of 2015. Revenue from strategic imperatives was $31 billion and represented 38% of trailing 12 month (TTM) overall revenue up from 35% for 2015. As a result, revenue from strategic imperatives could offset negative revenue from legacy offerings in the near term on a constant currency (CC) basis, including the company's significant acquisition spend over the past 18 months. Negative Legacy Growth: Fitch expects negative revenue growth from legacy on-premise software and services offerings will continue but moderate, driven by strong cloud adoption for new workloads. Fitch believes cloud migration is in the early innings but that customers will increasingly focus on hybrid cloud environments (optimized on-premise, public and private) to drive innovation. Headwinds in certain hardware markets, particularly storage and Unix-based servers, are exacerbating secular challenges for legacy software and services offerings. At the same time, renewal rates for maintenance and support remain steadily high, which should support recurring cash flows. Elevated Investment Intensity: Elevated investment intensity is supporting strategic imperatives growth but may continue pressuring profitability. Fitch expects annual R&D will remain near $6 billion, up from closer to $5 billion in each of the prior two years, to support cloud capabilities around cognitive, cloud and security. In addition, capital intensity should remain above 5% of revenue, supporting IBM's cloud infrastructure buildout. In conjunction from lower margins typically associated with acquisitions, Fitch expects core EBITDA margins could remain in the low 20s, down from a Fitch estimated 23.4% in 2015 and 24.3% in 2014. Substantial Acquisition Activity: Fitch expects meaningful acquisition spending will continue, including focus on building out the company's cognitive cloud capabilities. IBM has spent more than $8 billion on a series of acquisitions over the last 12 months on assets ranging from health data to internet of things (IoT) infrastructure, strengthening the basis of IBM's Watson Health and Watson IoT businesses. Fitch expects the company will focus on organically funding acquisitions but that larger or a series of smaller deals could be debt funded, potentially resulting in elevated leverage. In these cases, Fitch would expect debt reduction with FCF in the subsequent short term to return credit metrics back in-line with targets. Weaker Than Expected FCF: Fitch expects IBM's annual FCF (excluding the change in GF receivables) could weaken further in 2016 and 2017 but should remain solid for the rating at more than $5 billion, driven by the company's significant scale and installed base and recurring cash flows. IBM's FCF was $7.6 billion for the LTM ended June 30, 2016 but has declined in recent years in-step with profitability. FCF margins could decline from high single digits in recent years (potentially to mid-single digits) without the resumption of organic revenue growth and stabilizing profitability, given higher capital intensity to support strategic imperatives and continued dividend growth. Large & Diversified Installed Base: IBM remains the largest integrated IT provider with an extensive set of customer relationships and significant installed base in data centers. Fitch believes this base of business provides meaningful opportunities for the company to optimize customers' hybrid cloud environments and results in IBM being the largest provider of both cloud and cognitive solutions. Secular Pressures for Hardware: Fitch expects IBM's hardware (HW) sales will remain pressured by secular trends, including adoption of industry standard server (ISS) and software. Fitch expects slow decline in mainframe sales, within a product cyclicality context, but maintenance revenue to remain stable, given significant installed base and high switching costs. Unix-based server shipment headwinds should more than offset growth for the smaller Linux based server business with some upside for Power based servers. Shifts to software defined storage and all flash arrays from hard disk drives will result in continued negative storage revenue trends. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch expects low-single digit negative constant currency growth in 2016, driven by acquisitions and continued growth in strategic imperatives and continuation of negative revenue growth for legacy businesses, along with FX headwinds. Over the intermediate term, Fitch believes revenue should resume positive organic constant currency revenue growth in low single digits, with some volatility associated with the Systems segment, which is becoming a smaller portion of overall sales. --Fitch expects modest but continued profit margin pressures, driven by elevated investment levels, lower productivity as the company shifts away from legacy solutions and sub-optimal SI capacity. However, profit margin should expand upon resumption of positive organic revenue growth. --Fitch anticipates continued annual dividend growth and slightly elevated capital spending, potentially resulting in FCF margin remaining in mid- to high-single digits. --The company will use annual FCF for a combination of acquisitions and share repurchases and manage core debt to maintain core leverage below Fitch's negative threshold of 1.25x. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A+/F1' ratings could be stabilized if Fitch expects: --Positive near-term constant currency organic revenue growth, likely driven by continued momentum in strategic imperatives and moderating revenue declines in legacy software and services; and --Profit margins and annual FCF (less change in Global Financing receivables) will stabilize, validating IBM's strategic imperatives adoption and technology leadership. The ratings may be downgraded if Fitch expects: --Constant currency organic revenue growth will remain negative, driven by reduced momentum in strategic imperatives or greater than anticipated declines in legacy software and services; or --Fitch expects core leverage sustained above 1.25x from debt financed acquisitions or share repurchases or weaker than expected top line performance resulting in further profit erosion. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects IBM's liquidity will remain strong and supported by: --$10.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the majority of which Fitch believes is located outside the U.S.; and --$10 billion undrawn RCF that fully backstops the company's commercial paper program. More than $5 billion of annual FCF also supports IBM's liquidity. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirms IBM's ratings as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured RCF at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson Monica Bonar Senior Director +1-212-908-0579 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 29, 2016. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - --Fitch backs out profitability and debt(representing a 7:1 debt to equity ratio on finance assets) related to GF to calculate core EBITDA and core debt, ultimately arriving at core leverage. --Fitch also backs out changes to finance receivables from cash from operations to calculate FCF related to IBM's core operations. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012519 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001