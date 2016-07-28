Fitch 50 Highlights Large U.S. Leveraged Issuers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the sixth edition of the Fitch 50, capital structure diagrams & debt document summaries for 50 large U.S. leveraged credits. Companies highlighted in the latest edition had higher than average enterprise valuation multiples, mostly sufficient covenant headroom, and diverse credit metrics. Issuer Default Ratings range from 'CC' to 'BB+'. The average enterprise value/EBITDA multiple for the Fitch 50 sample was 11.1x, higher than the 9.5x Fitch-calculated average market valuation across all U.S. corporate sectors. Most companies in the Fitch 50 had sufficient covenant headroom, although six issuers had remaining headroom of 10% or less. The sixth edition adds 14 companies to the group, many of which have large loans held widely by CLOs or were chosen because there is active trading of their debt issues in secondary markets. About the Fitch 50 Published annually, the Fitch 50 is a high-profile compendium covering organizational structure diagrams, liquidity profiles, and credit agreement/indenture summaries of the largest 50 leveraged loan issuers. The structural analyses focus on detailed organizational charts that delineate structural relationships among various affiliate entities and debt issuances. Simplified, though still in-depth, the issuance summaries recap essential terms in bank agreements and bond structures, such as seniority, security, guarantee, negative covenants and financial covenants. The full report, "Fitch 50: Capital Structure Diagrams & Debt Document Summaries for Fifty of the Largest U.S. Leveraged Credits," is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact Sharon Bonelli Senior Director +1-212-908-0581 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Related Research Fitch 50 (Capital Structure Diagrams & Debt Document Summaries for Fifty of the Largest U.S. Leveraged Credits) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.