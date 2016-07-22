Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to San Marino's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Short-Term Foreign Currency (STFC) IDR at 'F2'. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of sovereign reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a change in our criteria that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's sovereign rating on San Marino is 2 December 2016, but Fitch believes that a portfolio review is now warranted based on recent changes to our criteria. The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within this Rating Action Commentary was a portfolio review following recent changes to our criteria, and focused on three areas, namely the assignment of STLC IDRs, the review of existing STFC IDRs and the review of the notching relationship between existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDRs. The committee approved a variation from criteria on the basis that the review applied all relevant sections of our criteria related to the above rating types but did not apply the sections of the criteria related to LTFC IDRs, as the latter were not included in the scope of this review. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of San Marino's STFC IDR at 'F2' reflects the following key rating drivers: -In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised Sovereign Rating Criteria dated 18 July 2016, San Marino's STFC IDR meets the criteria required to support a STFC rating at the higher of the two options on our Long-Term rating scale where such optionality exists (at 'A+', the options are 'F1' or 'F1+'; at 'A-', the options are 'F2' or 'F1'; at 'BBB', the options are 'F3' or 'F2'). -Specifically, San Marino has an International Liquidity Ratio (ILR) of greater than 100%; at June 2016, its ILR was 127.2%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factor that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR is: - A change in the LTFC IDR The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous Rating Action Commentary dated 3 June 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with the criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR and associated rating sensitivities was not included as part of this review. ASSUMPTIONS The assumptions outlined in the previous Rating Action Commentary dated 3 June 2016 are unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with the criteria variation referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR and associated assumptions was not included as part of this review. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Winslow Director +44 20 3530 1721 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com San Marino - Rating Action Report here Applicable Criteria Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009348 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.