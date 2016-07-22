Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical's New EUR and CHF Bonds 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB' ratings to the EUR4 billion and CHF1 billion of new bonds issued by finance subsidiaries of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; 'BBB'/Stable). Teva previously issued $15 billion of USD-denominated bonds on July 18, 2016. The approximately $20 billion of proceeds from the bond issuances, together with up to $5 billion of expected draws on committed term loan facilities, is expected to be used to fund the pending acquisition of the generic pharmaceuticals business (Actavis Gx) of Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN; 'BBB-'/Stable). A full list of ratings, which apply to approximately $30 billion of outstanding debt pro forma for recent bond issuances, follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Global Scale, Well-Diversified: With its acquisition of Actavis Gx, Teva solidifies its position as the world's largest generic pharmaceutical company and a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceuticals by volume. Such scale, combined with good product and geographic diversification (ex-Copaxone), provides the firm with strong positions in most relevant pharmaceutical markets vis-a-vis consolidated pharmaceutical product purchasers and growth opportunities in emerging markets. Elevated Leverage, Continuing M&A: Elevated debt leverage may linger somewhat following the Actavis Gx acquisition, as Teva has articulated that it intends to pursue M&A transactions in the medium term. But compliance with its credit agreement covenants will require moderation of net debt/EBITDA to below 3.5x within roughly two years of the deal close. Copaxone Risk Remains, but Mitigated: Teva has successfully maintained Copaxone's market share despite the launch of a generic alternative to the 20mg version in June 2015. However, U.S. sales remain at risk pending the outcome of a challenge to the patents protecting Copaxone 40mg. Improving Fundamentals, Patent Losses: Teva's restructuring program is on track and driving margin and cash flow improvements. The firm's renewed commitment to its generics business and narrowed focus on CNS/pain and respiratory should also contribute to improving operations. Improvements may be somewhat offset, however, by the loss of market exclusivity for a number of key branded products over the ratings horizon. Favorable Industry Dynamics: Fitch expects aging populations in developed markets and increasing access to healthcare in emerging markets will support solid base business growth for Teva and its generic pharma peers. Increasing generic penetration in key markets like Japan and certain European nations will provide a key growth platform for the foreseeable future. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch makes the following key assumptions in its rating case forecast for Teva: --Relatively flat revenue growth at Teva standalone, before divestitures, with approximately five months' contribution from Actavis Gx; --Further operating efficiency gains and the addition of Actavis Gx supports margin improvement post-2016, offset by integration costs and declining branded revenues in 2016-2018; --Repayment of all debt maturing in 2016 - 2017 and repayment of new term loans according to contractual amortization/maturities, leading to gross debt/EBITDA trending to below 3.5x during 2018; --FCF of $4 billion to $5 billion, depending on working capital (excludes divestiture proceeds); --Capital deployment in excess of required debt repayment weighted toward active business development, particularly in specialty and biosimilars, with a modestly growing common dividend. RATING SENSITIVITIES Teva's 'BBB' ratings consider run-rate gross debt/EBITDA around 3.2x. Teva's unmatched scale as the world's largest and most diversified global manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals, with solid and growing cash generation, allows the firm to carry incrementally higher debt leverage. Fitch usually views 3x as an appropriate debt/EBITDA for 'BBB'-rated U.S. healthcare firms with similar margin and cash flow profiles. Expectation for gross debt/EBITDA sustained at or above 3.5x could lead to a downgrade to 'BBB-'. The expectation of an aggressive capital deployment strategy in 2016 - 2017 or meaningful generic competition to Copaxone that poses a threat greater than currently anticipated in Fitch's ratings case could drive downward rating actions. Notably, Teva's credit agreements contain a maximum net debt leverage covenant of 3.5x. Fitch does not expect positive ratings momentum over the forecast period, as the firm is expected to prioritize the use of discretionary cash flows for business development, rather than additional debt repayment. However, gross debt/EBITDA sustained around 2.5x or below, with improved cash generation and positive pipeline momentum that offsets potential Copaxone losses, could support a return to 'BBB+'. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands IV B.V. --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Fitch currently rates Teva and its subsidiaries as follows: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited --Long-Term IDR 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. --Senior unsecured bank facilities 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company LLC --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II LLC --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, LLC --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company, B.V. --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, B.V. --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance V, B.V. --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. All bonds issued by Teva subsidiaries are unconditionally guaranteed by the parent company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Contact: Primary Analyst Jacob Bostwick, CPA Director +1-312-368-3169 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Robert Kirby, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 19, 2016 There were no financial statement adjustments made that were material to the rating rationale outlined above. 