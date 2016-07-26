Fitch Rates Rennes-Metropole's BT Programme 'F1+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned French Metropolis of Rennes' (RM) EUR100m billets de tresorerie (BT) programme an expected Short-term rating of 'F1+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The BT programme's expected rating is aligned with RM's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1+' as the notes under the programme are expected to constitute senior, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of the region. The rating is assigned to the programme and not to the notes under the programme. Fitch expects the notes to be issued under the programme to rank equally with RM's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Fitch views RM's liquidity management as sound, which will allow the metropolis to provide sufficient liquidity coverage of its forthcoming French commercial paper issuance. The BT programme is backed by sufficient committed short-term credit lines totalling EUR30m. Should the planned issued amount from the BT programme increase above this level, Fitch understands from RM that additional committed short-term credit lines would be contracted to ensure 100% coverage of issues. Fitch will monitor the level of back-up line over the medium term in accordance with the amount of each issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the RM's Short-Term IDR will be reflected in the BT programme's rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009479 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.