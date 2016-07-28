Fitch Revises Outlook to Stable on City of Brasov's LTLC IDR on Sovereign Rating Action

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Brasov - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook of Romanian City of Brasov's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating of 'BBB-'. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by our downgrade of the sovereign's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016. The next scheduled review date for the City of Brasov is 9 December 2016. The city's other ratings were last affirmed 10 June 2016 and are unaffected by the recent sovereign downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Following the downgrade of Romania's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016 (See 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Romania's IDR, at www.fitchratings.com), the LTLC IDR of the City of Brasov is now at the same level as that of the sovereign. Since local and regional governments usually cannot be rated above the sovereign, the Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive, in line with the Outlook on the sovereign's LTLC IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade could be triggered by stabilisation of the city's operating performance with an operating margin above 20%, along with direct risk not exceeding 50% of current revenue. However, an upgrade of the IDR would additionally rely on the upgrade of the sovereign, as local and regional governments' ratings cannot be above the sovereign's. A downgrade could result if the city's operating performance falls below 10%-12%, leading to sustained weaker debt payback and debt service above 50% of the operating balance or if there is a significant rise in Brasov's net indirect debt. Any negative action on Romania's ratings will be reflected in Brasov's ratings. The current ratings are as follows: -Long-Term Local Currency IDR: Outlook revised to Stable from Positive; affirmed at 'BBB-' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3' Contact: Primary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009633 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.