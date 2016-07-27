Fitch: Cyprus Bond Issue Is a Key Post-Programme Milestone

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Cyprus' first market issuance last week is a key milestone following its exit from the EU and IMF bailout programme in March, says Fitch Ratings. We had already highlighted that demonstrating fiscal financing flexibility through a sustained track record of market access at affordable rates is one of several factors that could lead to an upgrade of the sovereign rating of 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. The seven-year 3.75% EUR1bn bond was priced at the lowest coupon rate achieved by Cyprus for a euro benchmark bond and was realised without support from the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme. Other developments that could lead to an upgrade of the sovereign rating include further stabilisation in the banking sector, a track record of economic recovery and reduction in private sector indebtedness, narrowing of the current account deficit, and continued fiscal adjustment. At close to 109% of GDP in 2015, gross general government debt (GGGD) is more than 2x the 'B' rating category median, reducing Cyprus' fiscal scope to absorb domestic or external shocks. Banking sector assets are 4x GDP and the sector's exceptionally weak asset quality undermines economic stability and growth. The weak external position implies that further economic rebalancing may be needed over the medium term. Economic recovery is under way, supported by improving household consumption in line with a fall in unemployment, and strong tourist inflows. But the UK's recent vote to leave the EU presents a downside risk to Cyprus' growth outlook, mainly because it could affect trade, largely tourism related. Total exports to the UK represent close to 10% of GDP. A prolonged depreciation of sterling would weaken UK purchasing power and potentially dampen growth in the tourism sector. Fiscal policy management has been strong and the government has overachieved on its targets. We project budget surpluses of 0.2% of GDP in 2016 and 1% for 2017, reflecting a neutral fiscal stance supported by economic recovery. We project GGGD to fall below 100% of GDP by 2017. Debt-management operations and cash buffers reduce refinancing risks. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/880622">Click here for the most recent Full Rating Report on Cyprus. Contact: Maria Malas-Mroueh Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1081 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.