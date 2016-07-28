Fitch Affirms 2 Natixis-Guaranteed CD Programmes at 'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Natixis Bail's and Cicobail's certificate of deposit (CD) programmes, guaranteed by Natixis (A/Stable/F1), at Short-Term 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Short-Term ratings of Natixis Bail's and Cicobail's guaranteed CD programmes are aligned with the Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Natixis. This reflects Fitch's view that Natixis is highly likely to honour its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and on first demand. The CD programmes are each subject to issuance limits of EUR100m. The guarantee provided by Natixis on each programme amounts to EUR110m or 110% of the maximum notional of the CDs, to cover for potential accrued interest. The guarantees are governed by French law and are given for an unlimited period of time. According to the terms of the guarantees, any termination would be subject to a three-month notification period and would not affect CDs issued before the termination date. Natixis Bail and Cicobail are indirect subsidiaries of Natixis. They are fully integrated with the bank as part of the leasing arm of Natixis, and indirectly, of its ultimate parent, Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable/F1). RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'F1' Short-Term ratings on the two CP programmes would move in tandem with the Short-Term IDR of Natixis and are sensitive to changes to the terms of the respective guarantees. Natixis's IDRs are equalised with those of GBPCE and will continue to move in tandem with those of GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 72 Fitch France S.A.S 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Julien Grandjean Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 41 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009616 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.