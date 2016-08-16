Fitch Updates Criteria for Rating Sukuk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating Sukuk here DUBAI, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating Sukuk, which replace the existing criteria published on 18 August 2015. The update does not contain any material changes and no changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated criteria. This criteria report describes Fitch's approach to assigning and maintaining ratings for new and existing originator-backed sukuk issues, respectively. These criteria apply to originator-backed (or asset-based) sukuk structures, where investors rely on obligor direct support features and contractual commitments built into the documentation. These criteria apply globally to corporates, financial institutions, sovereigns, supranationals, public finance, insurers and global infrastructure. They do not apply to asset-backed sukuk, which rely on underlying collateral. Fitch's analytical assumption under these criteria is that the structure of the sukuk and the underlying transaction(s) provides for full recourse to the originator - as with a conventional bond issue - and the sukuk rating is driven solely by the originator's rating. There remains a lack of legal precedents in terms of effective enforcement in many jurisdictions where sukuk issuance is prevalent. It therefore remains uncertain whether certificate holders will be able to enforce their contractual rights in local courts. Sukuk analysis and ratings will reflect Fitch's view that the default of these senior unsecured obligations under the legal structure and sukuk documentation would reflect default of the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions. Ratings assigned to sukuk do not imply any confirmation that the sukuk are sharia-compliant. It is also possible for sukuk to be structured as subordinated, short-term or secured claims. If so, they will be rated as such in accordance with Fitch's established criteria, with the ratings again benchmarked to the IDR or the issuer's Viability Rating (VR) where the case dictates. Sukuk do not have a standard structure and each structure may involve different underlying contractual arrangements. As a result, each structure has to be reviewed individually to assess whether it complies with these criteria. Fitch will monitor the evolution of sukuk structures, and where such developments lead the agency to modify its approach, the agency will communicate the reasons for, and the consequences of, such modifications to market participants. The report entitled 'Rating Sukuk' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance +971 4 424 1242 Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.