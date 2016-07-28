Fitch: Cancelled Fines Show Limit of Eurozone Fiscal Credibility

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) The decision not to impose fines on Spain and Portugal following their failure to correct excessive deficits highlights the limited credibility of the eurozone's fiscal framework, Fitch Ratings says. The European Commission recommended on Wednesday that no fines be imposed on Spain or Portugal following reasoned requests by both governments and taking into account the challenging economic environment. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to comply with the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact, under which governments must bring their deficits to below 3% of GDP. Under new fiscal adjustment paths agreed with the Commission, Portugal will do this by 2016 and Spain by 2018, at the latest. Portugal's budget deficit was 4.4% of GDP at end-2015, while Spain's was 5.1%. The pace of fiscal consolidation in Europe has relaxed as the eurozone crisis has faded. European policymaking has shifted away from the themes of fiscal discipline, economic reform and European financial institution-building. The European Commission and many eurozone governments have moved away from a strict interpretation of the European fiscal rules, favouring looser budgetary policy. This outcome is growth-supportive in the near term. Indeed, in a low growth and low interest rate environment, the stimulus to growth may be relatively strong, offsetting some of the impact on public debt dynamics. Recent GDP outturns for some of the largest economies, including Spain, have exceeded expectations. But it further undermines fiscal credibility. Public debt remains the primary rating constraint for many sovereigns in the region, and we expect this to remain the case for several years. Moreover, fiscal consolidation in eurozone countries may drop further down the list of priorities, as leaders focus on enacting, and limiting the ramifications of, the UK's decision to leave the EU. Contact: James McCormack Managing Director Sovereigns +44 203 530 1286 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.