Fitch: Volatility Drives FICC Revenues for US GTUBs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Capital Markets Quarterly here NEW YORK, August 04 (Fitch) A rebound in fixed income currency and commodities (FICC) trading from a weak sequential quarter helped lift capital markets revenues for the five US Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBS) in 2Q16, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch's expectation for GTUBs' capital markets business remains mixed. FICC trading is episodic and while Brexit-linked volatility helped support revenues last quarter, it could also risk future growth if protracted uncertainty leads to reduced client trading activity. Second quarter capital markets revenues for US GTUBs - Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) - were up by 12% over the first quarter and 6% over last year's second quarter. This was led by improved results in FICC revenues (20% yoy) and debt underwriting (19% yoy). FICC remains the largest driver for GTUBs capital markets business, accounting for 47% of net revenue in 2Q16. Higher market volatility has not led to a significant increase in risk for the banks. Value-at Risk (VaR) metrics remain near cyclical lows amid ongoing balance sheet de-risking. Advisory results were the only key segment which reported a decline in revenues from the first quarter. Fitch has noted earnings call commentary from some GTUBs indicating that backlogs are declining and that M&A cycle is in its late stages. That said, advisory remains a small contributor to total revenues relative to FICC, equity markets and debt underwriting, so this should not have a large impact on future results. Overall market and segment shares for the five banks remain broadly stable with JPM and GS retaining their number one and two spots in terms of revenue share respectively. JPM's dominance in FICC, where it maintains over 30% market share, as well as top rankings in several other capital markets segments, continues to boost its position relative to other institutions. Capital markets activity remains a smaller component of JPM, BAC and C's total revenues and therefore has less impact on their overall business and risk exposure relative to capital than for GS and MS. Analysis of US GTUBs' 2Q16 Capital Markets revenues including trends and revenue share breakdowns by institution and segment can be found in Fitch's "U.S. Capital Markets Quarterly" report, published today. The report is available to subscribers by clicking the link above or at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Justin Fuller Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY +1 212 368-2057 Michael Dodge Associate Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908-0379 Justin Patrie Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.