Fitch Withdraws Borgata's IDR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Marina District Finance Company, Inc.'s (Borgata's) ratings. The issuer is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage because Borgata's credit facility has been repaid and Fitch believes that Borgata will no longer be a debt issuer. Prior to the withdrawal, Borgata's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating was 'B' on Rating Watch Positive. Borgata's senior secured revolver and senior secured term loans were rated 'BB/RR1' and 'BB-/RR2', respectively, and were also on Rating Watch Positive. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the rating has been withdrawn. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Colin Mansfield, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0899 Committee Chairperson Eric Rosenthal Senior Director +1-212-908-0286 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 9, 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here