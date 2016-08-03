Fitch Rates Commercial Bank of Ceylon's Subordinated Debt 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC's (CB; AA(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR7bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures, which are to have tenors of five and 10 years and carry fixed and floating coupons, are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. CB expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity mismatches, and improving its Tier II capital base. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below CB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. The National Long-Term Rating of CB reflects its measured risk appetite relative to peers', strong funding profile, solid domestic franchise and sound performance. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that its non-domestic operations will remain small. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with CB's National Long-Term Rating. CB's ratings are follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(lka)'; Outlook Stable Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Proposed Basel II compliant subordinated debentures: 'AA-(lka)(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. CB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.