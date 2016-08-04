Fitch Takes Action on 6 Corporates in South Africa and Namibia on Sovereign Criteria Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of two South African and two Namibian corporates. The agency has also taken action on the National Long-Term Ratings of four South African and two Namibian corporates rated on the South African National Scale, following a recalibration of the scale. The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of South Africa's and Namibia's Long-Term Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. These actions were driven by a change in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria. For more details see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com. For each issuer's Key Rating Drivers, Rating Sensitivities and Key Assumptions see the recent rating action commentaries (RACs), referenced below. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Local currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd's ratings are equalised with those of the company's South African sovereign parent and the downgrade follows the downgrade of the South African sovereign. Following the recalibration of the South African National Scale the issuer's National Ratings have been affirmed. See 'Fitch Downgrades Eskom SOC to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated 11 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. MTN Group Limited National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)' National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited guaranteed bond rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)' See 'Fitch Downgrades MTN to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 10 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. The upgrade of MTN Group Limited's National Long Term Rating reflects the recalibration of Fitch's South African National Scale following the downgrade of the sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Namibia Water Corporation Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' Short-Term Local Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' Senior unsecured local currency rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' National senior unsecured long- term rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)' See 'Fitch Rates NamWater's NAD200m Senior Unsecured Bonds at 'BBB' 12 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. Namibia Water Corporation's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is equalised with that of its Namibian sovereign parent and today's action follows the downgrade on the sovereign. Following the recalibration of the South African National Scale the issuer's National Ratings have been affirmed. Naspers Limited National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A+(zaf)' from 'A-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'B' Myriad International Holdings BV senior unsecured rating unaffected at 'BB+' The upgrade of Naspers Limited's National Long Term Rating reflects the recalibration of Fitch's South African National Scale following the downgrade of the sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. See 'Fitch Affirms Naspers at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable' dated 16 May 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. Telecom Namibia Limited Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Telecom Namibia Limited is rated two notches below its Namibian sovereign parent and today's actions follow the downgrade of the sovereign and the recalibration of the National Rating scale for Namibia. See 'Fitch Affirms Telecom Namibia at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable' dated 25 September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. Transnet SOC Ltd. Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured local currency Rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' National senior unsecured long term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' Short-Term Local Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' State-owned Transnet SOC Ltd is rated on a stand-alone basis and its Long-Term Local Currency IDR is constrained by the rating South African sovereign parent. As a result, today's rating action follows the downgrade of the sovereign. Following the recalibration of the South African National Scale the issuer's National Ratings have been affirmed. See 'Fitch Downgrades Transnet SOC to BBB-; Outlook Stable' dated 11 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. KEY ASSUMPTIONS See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. RATING SENSITIVITIES See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. LIQUIDITY See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. Contact: Principal Analysts Richard Barrow (Eskom SOC Ltd., Namibia Water Corporation, Telecom Namibia Limited, Transnet SOC Limited) Director +44 20 3530 1256 Damien Chew (MTN Group Limited, Naspers Limited) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Supervisory Analysts Richard Barrow (MTN Group Limited) Director +44 20 3530 1256 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Yeshvir Singh (Eskom SOC Ltd. Namibia Water Corporation, Naspers Limited, Telecom Namibia Limited, Transnet SOC Limited) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1810 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Please see the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 