Fitch: Nan Fung's Investment Focus Continued After Board Reshuffle

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Nan Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung; BBB/ Stable) investment focus to continue following changes in the board and management. Fitch was informed of these personnel changes in a meeting with Nan Fung earlier this month. Ms Vivien Chen, daughter of Nan Fung founder Dr Chen Din Hwa, resigned from her position as chairman and managing director of the group on 31 March 2016. She has been appointed non-executive honorary chairman, and will no longer be involved in day-to-day affairs. Mr Antony Leung has been appointed group chairman and CEO, having been CEO since February 2014. Vincent Cheung, son of Ms Chen and who has been with the firm since 2009, has been appointed group chief operating officer and managing director. Fitch believes Nan Fung will continue to expand its recurring rental income from investment properties (IP). Nan Fung's completed IP attributable gross floor area (GFA) in China has expanded to 6.0 million square feet (sq ft) with rental income of HKD803m from China as of March 2016. That was a 2.6x increase in attributable GFA from 2.3 million sq ft, and a 6.2x rise in rental income from HKD128m from China IP since 2014. As of March 2016, Nan Fung's total completed IP attributable gross floor area (GFA) was 8.2 million square feet (sq ft) with total rental income of HKD1,387m. The chairman's resignation should have no impact on Nan Fung's rating, given its prudent financial profile and strong track record in developing residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong for over 50 years. The company has also demonstrated its ability to ride the economic cycles and maintain a stable financial assets portfolio of around HKD20bn, aided by its strong capital structure that gives it greater operational flexibility in terms of timing investment decisions. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly liquid financial profile, low net gearing of 5.3% at March 2016 (as stated by the company), and gradual expansion of its IP portfolio. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Rebecca Tang Associate Director Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.