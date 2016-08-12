Fitch Affirms Autonomous Community of Asturias at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Spanish Autonomous Community of Asturias's (Asturias) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The affirmation reflects Asturias's weak fiscal performance, a moderately high direct debt burden and financial support from the central government. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal performance will gradually improve, limiting direct debt growth to 107%-110% of current revenue through to 2017, versus 106% in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak but Improving Operating Performance Fitch expects Asturias's operating margin to improve to 1%-3% in 2016-2018, from 1% in 2015, when adjusted for EUR25m one-time spending items. The expected improvements are based on projected operating revenue growth of 3.2%, driven by a growing national economy. Operating expenditure is likely to grow 2.3% on average in 2016-2018, after the autonomous community lifted cost-containment policies introduced in 2010-2014. Rising Direct Debt Asturias received EUR560.8m in 2015 from the Fondo de Facilidad Financiera (FFF), a state support fund, to cover its deficit, debt maturities (EUR293m), and importantly, deficits from previous years. Direct debt edged towards 106% in 2015 (102% in 2014), which Fitch expects to further rise to up to 108% in 2016. We forecast debt servicing obligations will absorb 14%-16% of expected current revenues (12% in 2015). Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments for the next three years totaling EUR1.1bn, or 36.4% of outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, default risk on market debt is mitigated by 47% of the direct debt being contracted through the state support mechanism, at subsidised rates. Nevertheless, in 2016 Asturias is turning to debt capital markets to finance its budgetary needs and debt redemptions. State Financial Support As at end-2015, 47% of the outstanding direct debt came from state support mechanisms, Asturias benefits from subsidised rates of interests. Regional Economy Recovering Asturias's economy grew 3.9% in 2015 to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR21.6bn. Job creations increased 2.9% between June 2016 and December 2013, after 43% jobs were lost between 2008 and 2013. Asturias's employment rate is lower than the national average due in part to its ageing population. The region has a higher share of elderly population than Spain (24% versus 18.4%), which translates into more pressure on social public services. RATING SENSITIVITIES Direct debt exceeding 150% of current revenue (2015:106%), combined with a negative operating balance, could trigger a negative rating action. The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports a positive current balance and reduces direct debt to 100% of current revenue. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes national economic growth will translate into enhanced funding resources from the central government to regional governments from 2017. Contact: Primary Analyst Julia Carner Analyst +34 93 323 8401 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010341 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.