Fitch Downgrades Solocal's IDR and Bonds to 'C'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded French media group Solocal Group SA's (SLG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. At the same time the agency has downgraded the senior secured bonds issued by PagesJaunes Finance to 'C'/'RR4' from 'CCC-'/'RR3'. The downgrades reflect management's announced plans to restructure debt, include an equity rights issue of up to EUR400m, debt for equity exchange and write-down of existing borrowings, the gross amount of which currently stands at EUR1,164m. The company has indicated its aim of reducing net debt/EBITDA to 1.5x from the current 4.2x and outstanding debt to EUR400m from EUR1,164m at present. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt Restructuring The range of outcomes outlined by management is dependent on the take-up of the rights issue, imply a write-down of existing debt ranging from around one third to two thirds of gross debt outstanding. Any anticipated write-down is consistent with a 'C' rating, the definition of which includes the formal announcement of a distressed debt exchange. Recoveries Based on Range of Outcomes The PageJaunes bonds have been downgraded to Recovery Rating 'RR4' given the range of recoveries implied by the restructuring plans, albeit subject to the level of take-up of the rights issue. An 'RR4' rating implies a recovery of between 31% and 50%. Fitch has made no assessment of the likely outcome of the rights issue; the RR4 rating is intended to reflect that recoveries within the RR4 range are possible. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:- - Downgrade to 'RD' (Restricted Default) will occur upon completion of the debt restructuring. There are no upgrade sensitivities at this time; the existing capital structure will cease to exist upon completion of the restructuring. LIQUIDITY At end-June 2016 SLG had cash and equivalents of EUR111m, having fully drawn down its bank revolving credit facility. The company continues to generate free cash flow and liquidity at present is acceptable. The next interest payment date on the bank debt is scheduled for December, by which time the restructuring is expected to have taken place. Contact: Principal Analyst Emre Abale Associate Director +44 20 3530 1454 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Ed Eyerman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1359 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 08 Jun 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010182 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.