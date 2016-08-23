Fitch: Asian Regulatory Reforms to Increase Appetite for Reinsurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asian Reinsurance Markets here SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that various regulatory initiatives in the region could lead indirectly to greater demand for reinsurance, as direct insurers rethink risk-management strategies and appetite. Asian regulators have implemented - or are in the process of implementing - a range of measures that would alter the operating and business climate in the region. Legislative changes in Indonesia, Vietnam and India are trending towards more protectionism, with attempts to increase the percentage of insurance business to be placed with domestic reinsurers. Local reinsurers are being constantly challenged in their ability to improve their risk-management sophistication and controls, to keep up with the upcoming surge in premium volume. Fitch also expects market competition to intensify with several new local reinsurers being set up in China in 2015-2016. The gap between insured losses and total economic losses arising from natural catastrophes improved in 2015, but Fitch believes it is still far too wide. Many Asian markets have low insurance penetration, which Fitch believes will provide solid business growth potential - including the relatively untapped Indonesian, Chinese and Indian markets. The total insured losses in Asia improved to 19% of the region's total economic losses in 2015 from 10% in 2014. The full report, titled "Asian Reinsurance Markets: Regulatory Reforms to Boost Asian Reinsurance Competitive Dynamics" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.