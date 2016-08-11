Fitch: UK Gaming M&A Shows Drive to Merge Online, High Street

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) M&A activity in the UK gaming sector, including this week's rejected bid for William Hill, highlights a clear trend towards combining traditional betting shops with online operators, Fitch Ratings says. We believe this type of deal can boost growth by accelerating investment in online platforms and giving those platforms access to a large pool of relatively loyal high-street customers. But execution risk is likely to be high due to the different cultures and the combined businesses are likely to be more highly leveraged than the main high-street bookmakers. In the latest announcement, bookmaker William Hill said on Tuesday that it had rejected a GBP3.2bn takeover offer from 888 Holdings and The Rank Group. This follows the rejection of its own GBP700m bid for 888 last year. Ladbrokes is merging with Gala Coral and Paddy Power recently merged with online gambling operator Betfair. All the deals and proposed transactions involve the combination of a largely traditional bookmaker with a more online-focussed business. For Ladbrokes, we believe the enlarged group will have a strengthened business risk profile due to a broader business mix and improved geographic diversification. But the company's 'BB' rating is on Rating Watch Negative pending completion of the deal. The Negative Watch reflects a likely weaker financial profile after the merger and several significant challenges for the sector, including fierce competition and a government focus on tighter regulation and higher taxes, which we expect to continue. These pressures are likely to have been a major factor in the recent attempts by William Hill and 888 to buy each other. So too is the high cost of developing an online offering, which requires both significant initial capex and continued investment to develop new games and keep customers coming back. But the most recent approach by 888 in conjunction with Rank would face particularly high execution risks because it involves combining three companies and because all three have different cultures and little cross-over between their business models. William Hill has a large portfolio of shops and a strong sports-betting operation, but is weak online. 888 is purely online, with a large business-to-business arm, while Rank operates bingo halls and casinos. Rank and 888 are also financially weaker than William Hill and the proposal would be likely to require significant borrowing to fund the cash portion of the offer. This would probably result in a combined business with significantly higher leverage than the 2.9x (FFO adjusted) that we estimate for William Hill in FY15. Contact: Paula Murphy Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jean-Pierre Husband Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1155 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.