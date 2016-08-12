Fitch Affirms Bank Pekao's Support Rating at '2'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Pekao SA's (Pekao) Support Rating at '2'. The Issuer Default Ratings, which are driven by the bank's standalone credit profile, and the Viability Rating (VR) are unaffected by this rating action. The affirmation of the Support Rating of Pekao follows the recent sale of a 10% stake in the bank by its parent UniCredit SpA (UC, BBB+ /Negative/bbb+). KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating of Pekao reflects Fitch's view that, despite the reduction of UC's stake in the bank to 40.1%, the probability of potential support from UC, in case of need, remains high. Fitch believes that UC has a strong ability and high propensity to support Pekao. This view is predominantly based on: -Potential support that Pekao could require would likely be manageable for UC, given the moderate size of Pekao relative to resources available in the wider UC group. Fitch expects that intragroup fungibility of capital is likely to increase at cross-border banking groups within the eurozone. -Fitch's view that the reduction of the stake held in Pekao did not change the strategic importance of Pekao to UC or UC's commitment to the Polish market. Pekao has a long and successful track record of strong performance, supporting UC's profitability -High reputational risk for UC and its operations in the EU of not providing support on a timely basis to its Polish subsidiary -Effective control of UC over Pekao and its expected full consolidation in UC's accounts despite UC no longer having a majority stake in the bank Fitch expects that continued parent support will provide a floor to Pekao's Long-Term IDR at a notch below that of UC. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUPPORT RATING The SR is sensitive to a change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of UC to provide timely support to the bank. The SR could be downgraded if Fitch concludes that UC's ability to provide support has weakened, as evidenced by UC's Long-Term IDR being downgraded by more than one notch. A downgrade could also result from a decision by UC to exit the Polish market and sell the remaining stake in Pekao to a lower-rated party or to a diversified investor base. An upgrade of the SR is unlikely at present given the Negative Outlook on UC's Long-Term IDR and the review of UC's strategy. The rating actions are as follows: Pekao Long-Term IDR unaffected at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR unaffected at 'F2' Viability Rating unaffected at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010310 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.