Fitch Rates DBSH's Perpetual Capital Securities 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings' (DBSH) proposed US dollar-denominated perpetual capital securities an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The securities are to be issued under DBSH's USD30bn global medium-term note programme. The final rating on the securities is subjected to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The securities are rated five notches below DBSH's 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR), comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for non-performance risk, in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep subordination status. Holders of the securities - together with those of DBSH's other Additional Tier 1 capital securities - will rank ahead of claims from DBSH's ordinary shareholders and holders of any other class of DBSH share capital and any instrument or security that is expressed to rank junior to the securities, and will rank below all senior creditors and holders of subordinated notes of the company. Non-performance risk arises from the fact that DBSH and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will have unrestricted discretion in cancelling any periodic distribution on the proposed securities. Distribution on the securities would otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed-rate, based on the prevailing principal amount. The securities are subject to write-off at a point of non-viability as determined by the MAS. The amount to be written off will be as much as is required for the bank to cease to be non-viable, as directed by the MAS, or as determined by DBSH in accordance with the MAS, up to the full principal and accrued but unpaid distribution amount on the securities. Any amount written-off will not be restored under any circumstances. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the securities is sensitive to a change in DBSH's VR. DBSH has the same VR as its wholly owned subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS; AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting the close integration between both entities, and Fitch's expectation that double leverage should remain low at DBSH over the near to medium term. A change in DBS's VR will likely have similar rating impact on DBSH. Meanwhile, DBSH's VR may be notched down from that of DBS Bank if their risk profiles diverge. This may arise with increased complexity in DBSH's corporate structure or a significant rise in double leverage. DBSH's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term IDR 'AA-' ; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-' - Support Rating '5' - Support Rating Floor 'No Floor' Contact:: Primary Analyst Ng Wee Siang Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 31 May 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.