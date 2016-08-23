Fitch: Index Move Boosts Sukuk; Frameworks & Standards Still Key

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) The inclusion of sukuk in major bond indexes would be a significant boost for the product, but initiatives to harmonise standards, structures and legal frameworks and improve transparency remain key to its long-term development, Fitch Ratings says. Reuters reported on Friday that JP Morgan would include eight sovereign and corporate sukuk in various bond indexes from 31 October this year, citing a research report that the bank had sent to its clients. If confirmed, index inclusion should raise the profile of sukuk and support inflows from international institutional investors, including index tracking funds. This in turn may encourage issuers to supply index-eligible sukuk (criteria for inclusion include a credit rating and a liquidity assessment, according to Reuters) and support secondary market liquidity. Nevertheless, we believe the sukuk market's growth rate will be determined by two factors: firstly, product-specific initiatives around regulation and standardisation of sukuk issuance, which have been noteable in some jurisdictions, but have not always been harmonised across jurisdictions; and secondly, the broader attempts to deepen the investor base and improve transparency in the relevant national and regional debt capital markets. For example, implementation of the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 in Malaysia has clarified regulatory issues, and the central bank launched Islamic T-bills early this year, adding to a range of liquidity management tools for Islamic banks. Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority announced a broad sukuk framework in November 2015, and the central bank in the UAE has proposed creating a Higher Sharia Authority to provide unified supervision and guidelines on Islamic finance-related matters. Such initiatives, combined with efforts to improve corporate governance, financial reporting and enforceability in jurisdictions where Islamic finance is most widespread, support our expectation that sukuk issuance will increase gradually over the long-term as more countries create supportive frameworks. As we recently noted, sukuk issuance from key markets in 1H16 rose 11% from a year earlier to USD21.74bn, representing 30% of total issuance. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=10 09405">Click here to view 'Fitch: First-Half Sukuk Issuance in Key Markets Up 11%'.. But Abu Dhabi and Qatar both issued conventional sovereign bonds in 2Q16, demonstrating that this remains the surest route to tap international institutional investors. Overall, our expectation is for 2016 sukuk issuance to at least match 2015 issuance of around USD32bn. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance +971 4 424 1242 Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Mark Brown Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.